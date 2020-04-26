China and Russia’s tyranny can be stopped, but only if Global Britain trusts in the power of freedom

This long-termist approach won’t bear fruit immediately, but it’s all the more worthwhile for Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, to try

A guide to today's talking points, straight to your inbox

China and Russia’s tyranny can be stopped if Global Britain trusts in the power of freedom This long-termist approach won't bear fruit immediately, but it’s all the more worthwhile for Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, to try