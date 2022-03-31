China and Russia warn of a coup in Pakistan and say they will support the government militarily if there is US intervention!

Coup or not, this is Pakistan’s internal issue. Any country sending their military to intervene against any government in Pakistan be it American puppets as well, will suffer what any invader will. If American puppets are installed we Pakistanis have enough power to oust them HOWEVER if any country be it our closest ally even sends 1 foreign soldiers to our soil with the intention to harm any soldier of our be it American puppet soldiers, we’ll cut their heads off and destroy the invaders.



Support us diplomatically and financially that’s all we want. Send your army to Pakistan and we’ll cut the heads of every invader!