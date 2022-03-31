China and Russia warn of a coup in Pakistan and say they will support the government militarily if there is US intervention!

Both China and Russia have warned of a coup in Pakistan, emphasizing that they will support the government if there is US intervention.
China says it will use the army to support the government of Pakistan if the United States intervenes in the country.
Officials of the Biden administration and the US State Department have told the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the US several times orally and at least once in writing that they are deeply concerned about the deterioration of bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan, particularly with regard to the major foreign policy of the administration of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
And on at least one occasion, these US officials warned the ambassador that relations had deteriorated to the point that it was "irreversible under the current government in Islamabad". The officials also warned of the consequences that Pakistan may face if it does not adhere to the US line on these issues and is consistent with its position.
Which explains the increasing number of meetings between US diplomats and opposition leaders in Pakistan. These warnings came in late February to early March, possibly triggered by Khan's visit to Moscow on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as subsequent agreements to purchase Russian natural gas and wheat at prices favorable to Pakistan.
The Ambassador conveyed these discussions to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan via secure and encrypted channels in the form of a message, and the Foreign Minister transmitted this “top secret” message to the Prime Minister.
The ambassador was summoned to return to Islamabad and to dispatch a new ambassador in his place.
This Prime Minister has viewed this as a direct and explicit threat to the Government of Pakistan from a foreign government on issues of sovereignty and sovereign decision. The Prime Minister informed the Pakistani people of this hostile external pressure on Pakistan's sovereign foreign policy decisions.
In short, the Biden administration threatened the Khan administration with further deterioration in US-Pakistan relations and economic pressure if it did not reflect the sovereign decisions taken in Pakistan's best interest.
The situation and the ambassador's message were also shared with the Pakistani military leadership, which despite the cold bilateral relations, the United States still engages in a widely undisclosed but very cordial military relationship.
The Prime Minister is ready to submit the said letter which may or may not include the US State Department's written warnings, before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The issue is not only Russia/Ukraine and Afghanistan, but also Kashmir, India, Israel, Iran and others.
It is likely that the case began with the refusal to provide military bases for the US military in Pakistan to target Afghanistan.
A federal minister said the "document" that was "officially" transmitted to Pakistan state and states categorically that if Prime Minister Imran Khan is not removed "there will be dire consequences for Pakistan".
"The threats are direct and target Pakistan in the areas of critical issues," the minister added.
Chinese-Pakistani meeting
Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign minister met with the Chinese foreign minister. The two sides discussed strategic, security and economic cooperation. The two ministers also agreed to expand the cooperative partnership and projects of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
"We reject US interference in Pakistan's internal politics, the White House should not play with fire," the Chinese foreign minister said.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's firm adherence to the "one-China" policy and its consistent support for issues of core concern to China. He thanked China for its continuous support for Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and social and economic development.
An imminent coup?
And former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, attacked the commander of the armed forces, General Bajwa. He was accused of rigging the 2018 elections to facilitate Imran Khan's victory.
The head of the Central Ahl al-Hadith Association, Sajid Mir, also called for a revolt against Imran Khan, saying that it is a "religious duty and I stand today on the side of the opposition to perform this duty."
Is Pakistan approaching the brink of a new military coup?
