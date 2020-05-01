What's new

China and Russia pledge to step up efforts to build independent trade network to reduce reliance on US-led financial system

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,307
-4
15,308
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
China and Russia pledge to step up efforts to build independent trade network to reduce reliance on US-led financial system
  • Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agree to accelerate attempts to create a system that cannot be influenced by ‘third parties’
  • The two leaders also want to increase the number of deals settled in their own currencies as sanction
  • China and Russia have pledged to speed up their efforts to set up an independent trade network to reduce their reliance on the US-led international financial system.
    Wednesday’s video call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saw “special attention paid to the necessity of accelerating efforts on the formation of independent financial infrastructure for servicing trading operations between Russia and China”, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told Tass news agency.
    He added that “third countries” would not be able to influence this network.


www.scmp.com

China and Russia to step up efforts to cut reliance on US financial system

Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agree to accelerate attempts to create a system that cannot be influenced by ‘third parties’
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,163
-48
19,193
Country
China
Location
China
I want to see this actually implemented, not just talked about and forgotten after a few months.

Using dollars and the dollar clearing system is a national security threat for any country. Just look at how it has been used to starve the innocent people of Afghanistan.

US is now going scorched earth. They don’t care anymore even if it damages themselves. Any dollar holdings are good as useless.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
2
Views
938
rent4country
rent4country

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom