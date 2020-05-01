China and Russia pledge to step up efforts to build independent trade network to reduce reliance on US-led financial system
- Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agree to accelerate attempts to create a system that cannot be influenced by ‘third parties’
- The two leaders also want to increase the number of deals settled in their own currencies as sanction
- China and Russia have pledged to speed up their efforts to set up an independent trade network to reduce their reliance on the US-led international financial system.
Wednesday’s video call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saw “special attention paid to the necessity of accelerating efforts on the formation of independent financial infrastructure for servicing trading operations between Russia and China”, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told Tass news agency.
He added that “third countries” would not be able to influence this network.
