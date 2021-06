Taimoor Khan said: @3:58 , what's "unimpressive" about it? It will be the first such facility, what are you comparing with it? Click to expand...

it's got no permanent habitat for humans, for instance.plans by NASA and SpaceX do have this feature, and there's talk of domed cities on Mars, as well as terraforming of Mars.but i'm sure that the Russians and Chinese can learn a lot from their own space exploration efforts, and if there is political will, they can cooperate with western space exploration efforts.