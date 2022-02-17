China and Russia have learned well from failed U.S. promises

Ukraine was even moreso promised by Russia that Russia would respect Ukrainian borders.



Russia is run by mafia gangsters, who is to tell the Baltic states and Ukraine not to join nato or other DEFENSIVE treaties to protect from Russian aggression.



What was promised to a legitimate government of the USSR is null and void, now that James Baker cia-ites and fellow nazis are running the Kremlin.



Does Russia feel compelled to honor treaties if Russia is invaded. Ukraine is invaded and occupied. Russia broke accords that Russia agreed to not occupy/invade/annex Ukrainian land.