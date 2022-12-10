China and Russia are working together and successfully destroying US with propaganda

Russia’s Role in Stoking Right-Wing Extremism in the West The U.S. Capitol siege has revealed the extent of polarization Moscow can exploit to increase its influence and undermine Western democracies.

With the US facing demographic freefall and whites becoming a minority in the 2040s and reducing further overtime. Russia and China have capitalised on the best way to destroy US thru propaganda and cause great civil unrest.Russia and China work together but on opposite sides of the spectrum to create maximum amount of hatred between US people.They do this by doing the following:Research shows a vast majority of all right-wing neo nazi style content in US is owned by a webpage or facebook page etc by Russians. Russians are increasingly driving US citizens into white extremism saying that they are being wiped out (true) and that when they are a minority, the majority will come for revenge and payback creating fear and a sense of belonging.China on the otherhand is doing the exact same but on the opposite spectrum. China is madly supporting social justice liberalism + BLM + veganism etc in the US. For example, Tiktok is so far left in the US it will literally ban a person if they said they won't sleep with a trans person. China has deep pockets and is very smart in persuading millions of americans to go further and further left over time.Therefore the Russians and China are very successfully pitting americans against americans, black vs white, rich vs poor, gay vs straight, meat eater vs vegan (even though neither Russia nor China believes in the ideas they are toting). The divide in America is at an unprecedented level and with the demographic collapse of the white population, the 'left' faction will only get stronger and the right wing faction will only become more extreme and militaristic ending in a big showdown.