China and Qatar sign mutual visa exemption agreement

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the Qatari State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, in Beijing, early this morning and signed mutual visa exemption agreements. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar. “Qatar is an important member in the Arabic world. We highly value and support the development of our cooperation. China appreciates Qatar’s contribution to our ties.” Said Wang Yi Cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and investment begun between these two countries only recently, yet the trade volume reached 8.08 billion US dollars in 2017. Qatar has become China’s second’s largest source of liquefied natural gas imports. China is Qatar’s fourth largest trading partner and second largest source of imports. In 2017, Qatar allowed visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries, including China, the United States and India. https://news.cgtn.com/news/3d3d414f77636a4e78457a6333566d54/share_p.html