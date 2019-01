Firstly, you should separate the word Uighur and Muslim because they are not the same.Uighur are not being targeted and sent to concentration camps for the reason they follow Islam, it is only because they are Uighur. This is evident by the fact of how non-Uighur Muslims are perfectly fine in China.It's nothing to do with extremism. You cant treat people like 2 year old kids by shouting 'terrorist' and expect people to bow. As reported in the NY times,In this day and age, the majority of the world is interconnected and globalised. You have to adapt from old ways of thinking or you wont survive. Just look at the top 20 threats to the US, posted by another user of this forum.