  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

China and Iran don't want Trump to win reelection, Russia working against Biden

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by PeaceGen, Aug 8, 2020 at 12:38 AM.

  1. Aug 8, 2020 at 12:38 AM #1
    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    Intelligence community's top election official: China and Iran don't want Trump to win reelection, Russia working against Biden
    The US intelligence community's top election security official said in a statement Friday that China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Russia is working to denigrate former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.[​IMG]

    Local : 2020-08-07(Friday) 21:21:22
    Found via nicer.app/news

    i predict a narrow or even a solid win for Trump.
    reason? Biden suffers from mild dementia, and it's quite apparent to all.
     
  2. Aug 8, 2020 at 12:58 AM #2
    zectech

    zectech SENIOR MEMBER

    putin likes Modi and India

    putin likes trump

    putin likes anti-China far Reich Europe - Orban, Salvini, AfD, etc

    putin likes anti-China Netanyahu

    The only thing keeping putin in China's friends is putin has limited friends, so working with the rise of China, benefits Russia. putin is the hedge in SW Asia. putin is the nazis hedge bet on China. However, putin and pals in Russia hate China, as much as trump. putin and trump work for the same Russian mafia handlers, Chabad handlers, neo-nazis handlers, Netanyahu handlers.

    Simply be like the Iranians, know putin hates you and serves your enemies, and use Russia.

    Potential friends of China: Italy, SE Europe, Germany and Central Europe, Baltic States, Nordic Europe, Latin America, most of West Asia. These places want freedom from Washington, London.
     
    Last edited: Aug 8, 2020 at 1:30 AM
  3. Aug 8, 2020 at 1:07 AM #3
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    Surprisingly to me, even Belarus has bad relations with Russia now. I don't think Putin would side with US against China. In fact, I think Putin wants to see dollar hegemony end.
     
  4. Aug 8, 2020 at 1:18 AM #4
    Aspen

    Aspen SENIOR MEMBER

    One thing's for sure, either Russia will get their guy or China will get their guy.

    Lose-Lose for US
     
  5. Aug 8, 2020 at 1:23 AM #5
    zectech

    zectech SENIOR MEMBER

    Putin is the option two, to the nazis. Neo-liberals have been friends with China in making money. The Illuminati have the neo-liberals faction of the Illuminati, and the neo-nazi wing. They are really nazis both neo-libs and neo-nazis, every last Oligarch, they funded Hitler and controlled both sides of WWII. putin is the hedge bet of China wins against America, they have inside access to China with putin. As they do this to Assad and Iran.

    The neo-nazis hid under neo-conservatism, which was about promoting zionism and waging wars in the MENA. Those neo-cons are now privately backing trump and neo-nazis for the promotion of an American and English empire. Jews are subordinate, they got their Isreal in the deal. trump is trying to give jews the whole of Palestine. Now is the era of American expansion, no more get along by bullying, there is going to be even more bullying to other countries by the US.

    The Catholics started neo-liberalism in Europe and in the US. Nazis co-opted it. Kissinger is a fake neo-lib, that helped open up China if they have a one China policy and only use dollars for approved usage, approved by Washington, so Chinese bought up US T-bills with excess dollars. The goal of the neo-libs is a one world government, a North American Union. European Union. World Government in Jerusalem. This is rejected by nazis. They (CiA, NSA, MI5, MI6) actively exposed this plot online to every forum and got the public nazified and hating this jewish plan for world domination to be replaced by an American world domination plan. Which is trumps mission.

    putin is the part of the nazi wing of the Illuminati/Oligarchs/etc, and is there to be handler of enemies of nazis and zionists - Syria, Iran & China.

    If trump loses in November, China must make an arms deal with Russia, buy T-14s and SU-57s and other Russian equipment, to come to the rescue of disappointed putin that putins buddy trump lost. Show to the world that China and Russia are friends. Iran should do this too.

    Do everything in a relation with Russia to benefit China, and have Russia be the traitor, not China.
     
  6. Aug 8, 2020 at 1:30 AM #6
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,944
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 16,706 / -18
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Putin is playing all sides. He is doing an India. Appeasing right-wing elements in European capitals to sow division and discord. Putin also has affection for right-wing nationalistic Christian values.

    At the same time, Putin is trying to unite the region. He shares China's vision of having a regional and international bloc.
     
