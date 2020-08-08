China and Iran don't want Trump to win reelection, Russia working against Biden

Putin is the option two, to the nazis. Neo-liberals have been friends with China in making money. The Illuminati have the neo-liberals faction of the Illuminati, and the neo-nazi wing. They are really nazis both neo-libs and neo-nazis, every last Oligarch, they funded Hitler and controlled both sides of WWII. putin is the hedge bet of China wins against America, they have inside access to China with putin. As they do this to Assad and Iran.



The neo-nazis hid under neo-conservatism, which was about promoting zionism and waging wars in the MENA. Those neo-cons are now privately backing trump and neo-nazis for the promotion of an American and English empire. Jews are subordinate, they got their Isreal in the deal. trump is trying to give jews the whole of Palestine. Now is the era of American expansion, no more get along by bullying, there is going to be even more bullying to other countries by the US.



The Catholics started neo-liberalism in Europe and in the US. Nazis co-opted it. Kissinger is a fake neo-lib, that helped open up China if they have a one China policy and only use dollars for approved usage, approved by Washington, so Chinese bought up US T-bills with excess dollars. The goal of the neo-libs is a one world government, a North American Union. European Union. World Government in Jerusalem. This is rejected by nazis. They (CiA, NSA, MI5, MI6) actively exposed this plot online to every forum and got the public nazified and hating this jewish plan for world domination to be replaced by an American world domination plan. Which is trumps mission.



putin is the part of the nazi wing of the Illuminati/Oligarchs/etc, and is there to be handler of enemies of nazis and zionists - Syria, Iran & China.



If trump loses in November, China must make an arms deal with Russia, buy T-14s and SU-57s and other Russian equipment, to come to the rescue of disappointed putin that putins buddy trump lost. Show to the world that China and Russia are friends. Iran should do this too.

Click to expand...