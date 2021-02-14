What's new

China and Inida. Time to clarify who was the invader in the border skirmishes.

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,887
-4
7,348
Country
China
Location
China
Both sides claimed the other country was the invader. I listed the facts here.

1, Timing

1) The standoff started from April 2020. When China was in Covid-19 lockdown. Most factories were shut down. Most people had to stay at home. Many roads were blocked. The whole country was in pause. Meanwhile Inida had not been affected by the virus yet. Note: Before standoff occurred, the invader needs 1-2 months to make plans, prepare resources and deploy troops. So the real start time for the invader is actually February or March. When China was in most dangerous covid time.

2) China was under USA fierce attacks in every aspects except war. On the other hand, Trump visited India on Febrary 24, 2020.

Conclusion: This is the worst timing for China to start a new frontline with India.

2, History

1) From 1959 - 1961 China was in big famine. At the same period of time, China-Inida border tension rose and finally led to 1962 border war.

2) June 2017 Doklam, more than 200 Indian soliders crossed undisputed border to prevent road building on China's side. The standoff was solved peacefully. India didn't get any punishment for crossing border. The Indian colonel who led this action got promted. Which I believe leads to >20 Indian soliders died clash in 2020----- 615 incident. In which another Inidian army wanted to repeat Doklam success in Ladakh.

3, Public sentiment

1) The 1962 defeat has been haunting Indians forever. They have serious victim sentiment and desire for revenge. On the other hand, most Chinese don't care this war so much and are not interested in changing the status quo with India.

2) After 615 incident, Modi said to public that no Chinese soldier had entered India's territory. The result is: The whole India called him "surrender Modi". Strangely no one even cared if he was telling the truth or not.

I'm Chinese. I just listed the facts. I didn't say anything in China's favor. Who was the invader. You judge it.
 
Last edited:
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
620
-28
371
Country
India
Location
India
kankan326 said:
Both sides claimed the other country was the invader. I listed the facts here.

1, Timing

1) The standoff started from April 2020. When China was in Covid-19 lockdown. Most factories were shut down. Most people had to stay at home. Many roads were blocked. The whole country was in pause. Meanwhile Inida had not been affected by the virus yet. Note: Before standoff occurred, the invader needs 1-2 months to make plans, prepare resources and deploy troops. So the real start time for the invader is actually February or March. When China was in most dangerous covid time.

2) China was under USA fierce attacks in every aspects except war. On the other hand, Trump visited India on Febrary 24, 2020.

Conclusion: This is the worst timing for China to start a new frontline with India.

2, History

1) From 1959 - 1961 China was in big famine. At the same period of time, China-Inida border tension rose and finally led to 1962 border war.

2) June 2017 Doklam, more than 200 Indian soliders crossed undisputed border to prevent road building on China's side. The standoff was solved peacefully. India didn't get any punishment for crossing border. The Indian colonel who led this action got promted. Which I believe leads to >20 Indian soliders died clash in 2020----- 615 incident. In which another Inidian army wanted to repeat Doklam success in Ladakh.

3, Public sentiment

1) The 1962 defeat has been haunting Indians forever. They have serious victim sentiment and desire to revenge. On the other hand, most China don't care this war so much and have no intend to change the status quo with India.

2) After 615 incident, Modi said to public that no Chinese soldier had entered India's territory. The result is: The whole India called him "surrender Modi". Strangely no one even cared if he was telling the truth or not.

I'm Chinese. I just listed the facts. I didn't say anything in China's favor. Who was the invader. You judge it.
Click to expand...
so from 'wake up, defeat India, sleep...repeat' it is now 'India is aggressor....
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,101
3
6,006
Country
China
Location
China
Screenshot_20210215_131039.jpg

If it were China, it would be in the east, not in the west.
This is the benefit of India, China is only accompanied by a show.India's focus on the epidemic shifted to China, Trump stepped down because of the epidemic, Modi did not.military spending increased by 16%, vaccines were available, and then the show was over.
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,195
3
2,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kankan326 said:
Both sides claimed the other country was the invader. I listed the facts here.

1, Timing

1) The standoff started from April 2020. When China was in Covid-19 lockdown. Most factories were shut down. Most people had to stay at home. Many roads were blocked. The whole country was in pause. Meanwhile Inida had not been affected by the virus yet. Note: Before standoff occurred, the invader needs 1-2 months to make plans, prepare resources and deploy troops. So the real start time for the invader is actually February or March. When China was in most dangerous covid time.

2) China was under USA fierce attacks in every aspects except war. On the other hand, Trump visited India on Febrary 24, 2020.

Conclusion: This is the worst timing for China to start a new frontline with India.

2, History

1) From 1959 - 1961 China was in big famine. At the same period of time, China-Inida border tension rose and finally led to 1962 border war.

2) June 2017 Doklam, more than 200 Indian soliders crossed undisputed border to prevent road building on China's side. The standoff was solved peacefully. India didn't get any punishment for crossing border. The Indian colonel who led this action got promted. Which I believe leads to >20 Indian soliders died clash in 2020----- 615 incident. In which another Inidian army wanted to repeat Doklam success in Ladakh.

3, Public sentiment

1) The 1962 defeat has been haunting Indians forever. They have serious victim sentiment and desire to revenge. On the other hand, most China don't care this war so much and have no intend to change the status quo with India.

2) After 615 incident, Modi said to public that no Chinese soldier had entered India's territory. The result is: The whole India called him "surrender Modi". Strangely no one even cared if he was telling the truth or not.

I'm Chinese. I just listed the facts. I didn't say anything in China's favor. Who was the invader. You judge it.
Click to expand...
Our Chinese friends need to understand the indian mentality.

In 1947 when this land was given independence by the british, they quickly occupied 500 smaller kingdoms and claimed leadership of Asia.

Their deputy PM a hindu fascist openly stated that leadership of Asia is empty and India will fill it. They think they are a civilization that will take over Tibet and take over all of south asia and east asia and become Akhand bharat or United India under Hindu rule.

Pakistan is the an ultimate enemy, but China is a natural target. In the coming days you will see much more propaganda on Tibet and Xinjiang from india.

247-2477284_akhand-bharat-mata-hd-images-many-hd-wallpaper.png
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,887
-4
7,348
Country
China
Location
China
xuxu1457 said:
If it were China, it would be in the east, not in the west.
Click to expand...
Agree. West disputed land was controlled by China. East disputed land was controlled by India. If it was China who started it. The skirmishes should happen in east, instead of west.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom