China and Indonesia sign dam building contract worth $290 million

By Global TimesPublished: Jun 30, 2022 11:27 AMThe screenshot of China CAMC's promotion materialState-owned China CAMC Engineering Co signed a $290 million construction contract with Indonesia to build the Southeast Asian country's Jenelata dam, China CAMC announced via its official WeChat account on Wednesday.The contracted dam is 1,525 meters long and 63.8 meters high, in addition to subsidiary facilities. The volume of the reservoir after the dam is completed is expected to reach 285 million cubic meters and can be used to irrigate 24,400 hectares of soil.Jenelata dam was the first program linking to people's living standards under a recent government level bilateral cooperation agreement between China and Indonesia, and will be an important project as part of China's Belt & Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Axis.The contract signing ceremony was held on Wednesday by video link in both countries with officials from China CAMC and Indonesia government both attending the ceremony.