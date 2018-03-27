What's new

China and India agrees to disengage troops along contested border

Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,424
-34
10,659
Country
India
Location
India
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -- China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements the current border situation is not in their interests and that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The consensus, struck on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, came after a clash in the border area in the western Himalayas earlier this week.

China and India accused each other of firing into the air during the confrontation, a violation of long-held protocol not to use firearms on the sensitive frontier.

Wang told Jaishankar during the meeting the "imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides," China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Wang also told Jaishankar all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved and that frontier troops on both sides "must quickly disengage" in order to de-escalate the situation.

China's Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said in an editorial published late Thursday that any talks with India should be paired with "war readiness".

"The Chinese side must be fully prepared to take military action when diplomatic engagement fails, and its front line troops must be able to respond to emergencies, and be ready to fight at any time," the newspaper said.

"India has an abnormal confidence in confronting China. It does not have enough strength. If India is kidnapped by extreme nationalist forces and keeps following its radical China policy, it will pay a heavy price."

asia.nikkei.com

China and India agree to disengage troops along contested border

Foreign ministers acknowledge current situation is not in the interest of either
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,693
7
8,251
Country
United States
Location
United States
Chanakyaa said:
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -- China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquillity" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow on Thursday and reached a five-point consensus, including agreements the current border situation is not in their interests and that troops from both sides should quickly disengage and ease tensions, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The consensus, struck on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, came after a clash in the border area in the western Himalayas earlier this week.

China and India accused each other of firing into the air during the confrontation, a violation of long-held protocol not to use firearms on the sensitive frontier.

Wang told Jaishankar during the meeting the "imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides," China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Wang also told Jaishankar all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved and that frontier troops on both sides "must quickly disengage" in order to de-escalate the situation.

China's Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said in an editorial published late Thursday that any talks with India should be paired with "war readiness".

"The Chinese side must be fully prepared to take military action when diplomatic engagement fails, and its front line troops must be able to respond to emergencies, and be ready to fight at any time," the newspaper said.

"India has an abnormal confidence in confronting China. It does not have enough strength. If India is kidnapped by extreme nationalist forces and keeps following its radical China policy, it will pay a heavy price."

asia.nikkei.com

China and India agree to disengage troops along contested border

Foreign ministers acknowledge current situation is not in the interest of either
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Click to expand...
If you are going to quote an article, at least include its full title, which is both China and India agree to disengage troops (not a unilateral pullback in anyway). I really don't know why you guys are so disingenuous and have to resort to such deceit just to be picked to shreds by knowledgeable posters in this forum. What do you guys have to gain from this :crazy: :hitwall: :disagree:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Figaro India and China agree to ease tension on border Indian Defence Forum 86
B India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops Indian Defence Forum 0
Avatar Ahead of June 6 talks, India, China agree to ‘peaceful discussion’ on border tension Central & South Asia 10
艹艹艹 China's Great Wall agrees to buy General Motors' India plant: sources China & Far East 3
Zapper India, China have agreed to seek mutually acceptable solution to boundary issue : Govt Chinese Defence Forum 45
SirHatesALot India, China agree to jointly train Afghan diplomats World Affairs 4
BRAVO_ U.S. and India, Wary of China, Agree to Strengthen Military Ties Strategic & Foreign Affairs 14
LKJ86 Ball in India’s court for trilateral corridor as China-Nepal railway agreed on: analysts World Affairs 11
Kiss_of_the_Dragon China, India agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La route in Sikkim in 2018 China & Far East 23
Theparadox China Agrees to Address India's Trade Deficit Concerns Indian Defence Forum 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top