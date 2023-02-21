China and Europe team up on prototype satellite test before joint SMILE space mission in 2025

It marks first time a satellite made in China is shipped to European Space Agency, and for a Chinese team to help assemble and test at an ESA facility

SMILE is expected to launch atop a Vega-C rocket from Europe’s spaceport in South America, around April 2025

Teams from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the European Space Agency, and French rocket company Arianespace successfully completed the fit-check and shock tests of SMILE’s service modules and the launcher this month in the Netherlands. Photo: Innovation Academy for Microsatellites, CAS