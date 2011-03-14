China and Bangladesh , When will the traitorous articles of various NGOs and media be eradicated?

Bilal9 said: We need good dedicated honest people who will watch our interests as a country, not sell-out people who watch other country's interests for whatever reason, bribe-takers or being fifth columnists. Click to expand...

Bangladeshi taka is useless outside of Bangladesh. We need to watch out for forex drain.

On the topic, Bangladesh should refuse any foreign financing which:



On the topic, Bangladesh should refuse any foreign financing which:



1. forces us to spend extra

2. does not allow us to choose contractors

3. does not allow us to choose source of labour

4. does not allow us to choose equipment

I cried when I saw this sentence.Something happened in China in the last few days, the number one science video production company in China is manipulated by the US military and British government agencies who use this company to promote many political agendas that are in the interest of the West. What's even scarier is that the U.S. and British NGOs are also backing, through funding, more video production companies to produce specific videos for them that lead public opinion. The director of this video production company is from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, and the leaders of these NGOs include the last British Governor of Hong Kong.Sadly, it is these same media and NGOs that serve Western imperialism that are so influential that they have gained the trust of even the largest official media in China.Don't think that just because an NGO puts up a name of justice and goodness, they are righteous. Don't think that just because they put up a country name, they think that this NGO serves the interests of which country. NGOs like this are basically set up by developed Western countries and imperialism, and their purpose is never to divide and rule developing countries. All their words are packaged with a purpose. Our emotions and access to information are basically controlled by these Western media and organizations, and this is the current situation not only in China, in Bangladesh, but also in the whole world.These organizations and media work every day again, today they can lead the cooperation between China and Bangladesh, tomorrow they will lead the cooperation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, in their discourse, only cooperation with them, only actions that are in their interest are transparent, just and righteous. Everything that is not in their interest is labeled as opaque, deceitful, dirty, evil, dictatorial, manipulated, undemocratic. They define good and bad with just their mouths, without providing any evidence, without even directly saying good or bad, just implying to the reader.I really feel powerless a lot of times, feeling that they are as powerful as gods, that their words are as mighty as gods, and that human emotions are swayed by these gods.Finally, we return to the phrase "This phrase is so simple, but it is really so difficult to achieve.There are too many people who have sold their country for money, too many people who have been mentally controlled by the West and have surrendered spiritually.I suddenly thought of the Hindu caste system, those untouchable castes, who did not know to resist, were mentally and physically numb and resigned to their fate. This state lasted for thousands of years. Nowadays, many people are in the same state mentally, questioning and stigmatizing all the efforts of developing countries while praising and extolling the justice and righteousness of the imperialist West, and they cannot see the evil of their oppressors and exploiters.I suddenly thought of the Hindu caste system, those untouchable castes, who did not know to resist, were mentally and physically numb and resigned to their fate. This state lasted for thousands of years. Nowadays, many people are in the same state mentally, questioning and stigmatizing all the efforts of developing countries while praising and extolling the justice and righteousness of the imperialist West, and they cannot see the evil of their oppressors and exploiters.Except for a limited number of currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY), all other currencies can only be used in the country. This monetary system is now essentially the largest form of global exploitation now, especially in the US, where they can print unlimited dollars to harvest the world's wealth, and the US has printed over 5 trillion dollars in the past year. This money has caused global prices to rise, and all kinds of goods have been exchanged to the U.S. in dollars. People in other countries can only rely on labor and resources to exchange for goods, while the U.S. can rely on money printing.Now both Russia and China are vigorously carrying out currency swaps, which means that we can all print money and we can exchange it with each other, thus avoiding being exploited. For example, Bangladesh and China swap currencies.Regarding the agreement for this project, you are wrong in your understanding. There are many kinds of cooperation agreements, and this one is one of them, where the capitalist provides the funds and specifies the builder. Such agreements are signed just like any other agreement, only if it is in the interest of both parties. The high speed rail agreement signed between India and Japan is also of this kind, and a similar agreement signed between Indonesia and China is common.I can give an example of this type of cooperation within China. In China, in order to promote the popularity of agricultural machinery, the government leads banks and agricultural machinery companies, and farmers can get loans from banks to buy products from designated agricultural machinery companies. If the price is unreasonable and not beneficial to the farmer, then the farmer will not sign the agreement.Don't think that the two governments will sign stupid agreements thinking that one side is oppressing the other, this is impossible, Bangladesh and China have such good relations and the cooperation between the two countries is very beneficial for both sides, the people who sign the agreements will not sign agreements that are harmful to the other side as long as they are normal people.It is the imperialist countries that sign unequal agreements because their armies are deployed all over the world and they control the global media, which is the bottom line for them to sign such agreements. For countries like China, which are suppressed by the imperialists and are criticized by the Western media every day, they are not capable of signing these agreements, and with the intelligence capability of the United States and its ability to control the elites of various countries, as long as China signs one such agreement, it will be greatly exposed and hyped by the Western media.Since this year, the prices of various raw materials are rising due to the great issuance of the dollar, and this agreement cancellation is good for China and good for Bangladesh. Since the agreement is cancelled。In the first five months of this year, the international steel price index rose by 57.8%The U.S. has opened a super-easy monetary policy since March 2020, with a cumulative bailout of more than $5 trillion put into the market, while the European Central Bank announced in late April that it would maintain its super-easy monetary policy to support economic recovery. Forced by inflationary pressure, emerging countries also began to passively raise interest rates.As a result, the global prices of food, crude oil, gold, iron ore, copper, aluminum and other production materials have increased across the board since February. Take iron ore as an example, on May 12, the c.i.f. price of imported iron ore rose from US$86.83/ton last year to US$230.59/ton, an increase of 165.6%.What is the concept of $5 trillion? We can compare this to the 1.4 billion Chinese who only generated $32.218 billion in exports in 40 years. This is still as the world's largest exporter to have so much. What is called plundering wealth, what is called exploitation, in front of the dollar is not worth mentioning.