China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine [weapons] biolabs

Jim Robinson said: I bet my left testicle that China is not going to join it any cost. They are going to watch it from long long distance.

We don’t know. The western logic war Putin would never wage a war against Ukraine because Russia would suffer unbearable western sanctions. Plus he would risk a nuclear exchange with the NATO. However Putin goes to war.The logic is chinese would never go to war because that would end chinese civilization. But Xi Jingping is under pressure of domestic nationalists to go to war to support Russia.