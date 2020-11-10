China already testing ultrafast 6G internet in space – and it could be 100 TIMES faster than 5G

Harry Pettit, Senior Digital Technology and Science Reporter

9 Nov 2020, 17:09

Updated: 9 Nov 2020, 17:09

WE'RE still in the early stages of the rollout of 5G, but China has already fired what it claims is the world's first 6G satellite into orbit.



The tech lifted off from a spaceport in the Shanxi province last week and will be used to test the next generation of mobile network technology, according to Chinese state media.

