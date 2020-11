China already testing ultrafast 6G internet in space – and it could be 100 TIMES faster than 5G

Harry Pettit, Senior Digital Technology and Science Reporter

9 Nov 2020, 17:09

Updated: 9 Nov 2020, 17:09

WE'RE still in the early stages of the rollout of 5G, but China has already fired what it claims is the world's first 6G satellite into orbit.



The tech lifted off from a spaceport in the Shanxi province last week and will be used to test the next generation of mobile network technology, according to Chinese state media.

China testing ultrafast 6G internet in space that could be 100x faster than 5G WE’RE still in the early stages of the rollout of 5G, but China has already fired what it claims is the world’s first 6G satellite into orbit. The tech lifted off from a spaceport in th…

Once fully developed, it's thought that 6G tech will be 100 times faster than 5G, which is still only available in select cities across the globe.That means your mobile will be able to download an HD movie in eight seconds, or 1,500 high-quality photos in under a minute.The innovative satellite was hurled into space with 12 other satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province on Friday.It's named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UEST) and will serve to test the new 6G spectrum bands.The Star Era-12 satellite will also be used for crop monitoring and forest fire prevention.As well as UEST, the Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology and Beijing MinoSpace Technology worked on the project.The development of 6G is still in its very early stages, and it's unlikely the satellite contains all that much 6G technology.It's hoped that a commercially viable version of 6G could launch as early as 2030.It's one of many recent innovations in data technology.In August, Brit engineers smashed the world record for the fastest internet speed, clocking a monster 178 terabytes (178,000 gigabytes) per second.That's quick enough to download 22million HD photos in less than a second, or the entire Netflix library in under half a minute.Experts at University College London achieved the feat by transmitting data through a much wider range of colours of light than is typically used in optical fibre broadband.