China All Su-35 news

China to get Su-35 fighter jets The Su-35 is a super maneuverable fighter jet, copied from the Su-30 prototype. The Su-35 fighter jet is similar with the F-18 Super Hornet. The Su-35 is still in development by the Russian company Sukhoi and is determined for the Russian Air Force. It's an air-defense and ground-attack jet, which should be operating under all weather conditions. However Russia still hasn't given an order. Sukhoi works with the money from what China has paid for the Su-35 fighter jet. Technical Material In contrast with the Su-27 the Su-35 has protect material made from carbon-fiber with an alloy of aluminum and lithium. The nozzles in the 2 engines have been replaced by titanium. Maximum speed is around 2.4 mach without bombs or missiles. Radar and electronics The Su-35 has radar which can at the same time observe the air and ground threats. This radar, digital phased array radar can more like: do ground surveillance, searching and select enemies in the sky, and warning to avoid determined fields. The Su-35 has also a satellite control navigation system. With a fly-by-wire system it has a high level of maneuverability. With ECM (Electronic Counter Measures) pods mounted on the wings the Su-35 can do electronic warfare. Weapons The Su-35 has 12 standards which can be expanded to 14 points to carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. This Information (Rumor) spreading with some Asian Defense Analysts. Looks like China will replace Su-27 with Su-35. Any one knows more Information about China getting Su-35 fighter jet?