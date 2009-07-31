China All Su-35 news

/ Register

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Max The Boss, Jul 31, 2009.

    China to get Su-35 fighter jets

    The Su-35 is a super maneuverable fighter jet, copied from the Su-30 prototype. The Su-35 fighter jet is similar with the F-18 Super Hornet.

    The Su-35 is still in development by the Russian company Sukhoi and is determined for the Russian Air Force. It's an air-defense and ground-attack jet, which should be operating under all weather conditions. However Russia still hasn't given an order. Sukhoi works with the money from what China has paid for the Su-35 fighter jet.

    Technical Material

    In contrast with the Su-27 the Su-35 has protect material made from carbon-fiber with an alloy of aluminum and lithium. The nozzles in the 2 engines have been replaced by titanium. Maximum speed is around 2.4 mach without bombs or missiles.

    Radar and electronics

    The Su-35 has radar which can at the same time observe the air and ground threats. This radar, digital phased array radar can more like: do ground surveillance, searching and select enemies in the sky, and warning to avoid determined fields. The Su-35 has also a satellite control navigation system. With a fly-by-wire system it has a high level of maneuverability. With ECM (Electronic Counter Measures) pods mounted on the wings the Su-35 can do electronic warfare.

    Weapons

    The Su-35 has 12 standards which can be expanded to 14 points to carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.


    This Information (Rumor) spreading with some Asian Defense Analysts.

    Looks like China will replace Su-27 with Su-35.

    Any one knows more Information about China getting Su-35 fighter jet?
     
    LINK PLEASE!!!
     
    As far as rumors go, China did evaluate the Su-35, but the deal didn't go through due to many factors.
     
    if china still interested in buying better aircraft,we would've joint T-50 program a couple of years ago,i don't think china will go for SU-35 unless it's able to show us some stunning part like plasma stealth
     
    Russia ready to sell Su-35 fighter jets to China

    Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Tuesday it was ready to hold talks with China on the delivery of advanced Su-35 fighter aircraft to the Chinese air force.

    "We are ready to work with our Chinese partners to this end [Su-35 deliveries]," Deputy General Director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said at the Airshow China 2010, which is being held on November 16-21 in Zhuhai.

    The Su-35 Flanker-E, powered by two 117S engines with thrust vectoring, combines high maneuverability and the capability to effectively engage several air targets simultaneously using both guided and unguided missiles and weapon systems.

    Russia's Sukhoi aircraft maker earlier said it planned to start deliveries of the new aircraft, billed as "4++ generation using fifth-generation technology," to foreign clients in 2011 and produce Su-35s over a period of 10 years up to 2020.

    China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) is the only international aerospace trade show in China that is endorsed by the Chinese central government. The biannual arms exhibition has been held in Zhuhai since 1996.

    ZHUHAI (China), November 16 (RIA Novosti)
     
    what a joke
     
    Whats a "JOKE" In this???:blink: , Is this the fist time u are buying a Russian stuff that you call it a joke?:disagree:
     
    yeah, Russia wants to sell...

    BUT NOW China wouldn't like to buy that valueless fighter.

    That's the JOKE!
     
    Wierd Jokes Probably, when You still use there engines to power your much esteemed fighters, Does that Not form an even bigger joke which could be lol'd upon a few more times??
     
    yayayayaya..............its a good joke.............hahahhaha
     
    If China thinks the Su-35 is a joke(which i highly doubt),why are Indians complaining about it ??
    An Ignorant opponent is a easier opponent to defeat.......
     
    Interesting. Personally I think that China is more interested in tech transfer at this point. Su-35 is a pretty potent platform so if the Russians want to sell them I don't see the problem with buying expecially given the current political climate.
     
    If You say so brother:lol:
     
    One question What Impact will this have on the Fighters in development??????
     
    It's already known that after the big fuss Russia offered SU 35's to China.

    But Is China considering this offer ?

    This is 4++ gen and already China is working on 5th gen fighter, So I think it may decline the offer.
     
