China: Alibaba dismisses over 9,000 employees in 3 months after 50% fall in net income

Alibaba, a popular e-commerce firm in China slashed its total headcount by another 9,241 employees in the last three months, making it the largest layoff so far. The decision reportedly came as the company is reeling under a massive 50% drop in net income in the June quarter. The latest clampdown brought the total number of workers in the company to around 2,45,000, ANI reported.The downsizing is directly linked to reduced revenue from sluggish sales amid the slow development of the Chinese economy amid stifling COVID measures and crackdown on tech companies by the ruling Communist Party. The cost-cutting step also came after a humongous 50% drop in net income amounting to some $3.4 billion in the second fiscal quarter from roughly $6.6 billion (same time) last year.