China air crash that killed 132 may have been deliberate, says US report

A China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in March, killing 132 people, appears to have been intentionally flown into the mountainside below by someone at the controls, according to reports.

Analysis by US officials of the black box flight recorders found amid the wreckage suggests deliberate input from the cockpit forced the Boeing737-800 plane into its catastrophic dive.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed source who said: “The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit.”

The China Eastern plane was cruising at a steady altitude and speed before it suddenly descended more than 20,000ft in just over a minute, and crashing near the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi province.

China air crash that killed 132 may have been deliberate, says US report | Plane crashes | The Guardian

WSJ sources suggest black box recorders from Boeing 737-800 indicate intentional input from cockpit
