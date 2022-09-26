China aims to pilot drone swarm with its advanced 'Mighty Dragon' J-20 fighters

For all those concerned, this is a Giant leap of pilotless mankind into A.I. & machine learning controls pilots of 6th generation if not 7th Generation.
J-20 twin-seat fighter jets might be used in sync with drones to increase firepower.
China's military has suggested its advanced J-20 twin-seat fighter jets might be used in conjunction with drones to increase firepower.
J-20 as commander of Drones flying in formation
The twin-seat J-20s can carry out coordinated reconnaissance, coordinated strikes, and coordinated command missions when coupled with drones, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, quoting a Chinese military magazine.
"The purpose of building such a twin-seat J-20 is not to treat it simply as a trainer, its major role then will almost certainly be to coordinate with drones," said Yang Wei, the chief designer of the aircraft, in an article published in Ordnance Industry Science Technology.
"As a manned aircraft, the J-20 can act as the commander of the drone swarm," claimed the article.
Despite the fact that the fighter can only carry four to six ground-strike munitions, its firepower can be increased by a swarm of drones, each of which can carry four to ten precision-guided munitions.
"The drones can be used as 'eyes and ears' that expand the scope of the J-20's situational awareness and enhance manned aircraft's ability to spy and locate enemy targets," said the article quoted by SCMP.
A J-20 equipped with a swarm of drones, according to the article, may carry out operations, including early-warning missions and combat reconnaissance.
The report further stated that China will "still need to develop and expand the combat strategies between a manned plane and unmanned drones," said the article.
"The use of drones allows a military force to initiate attacks faster and also to keep fighting despite losses … And they can bring a real advantage in modern combat." Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at the Rand Corporation, told SCMP.
Source https://interestingengineering.com/science/china-to-pilot-drone-swarm-with-fighter-jet
