China Aims to Become ‘Strong Film Power’ Like U.S. by 2035

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China Aims to Become ‘Strong Film Power’ Like U.S. by 2035, Calls for More Patriotic Films
By REBECCA DAVIS


The Chinese government has exhorted filmmakers to turn the country into a “strong film power” like the U.S. by 2035 and called for the production of 100 movies a year that each earn more than RMB100 million ($15 million) as part of a push to increase China’s soft power.

The targets were set by Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department and director of the National Film Bureau, at the first nationwide industry symposium since the former agency took jurisdiction over the latter. Government officials, film scholars, representatives of major film companies and industry associations gathered in Beijing on Wednesday for a symposium that set the tone for the future development of China’s industry with the propaganda bureau in the driver’s seat.

The names of luminaries such as directors Chen Kaige, Zhang Yimou, Ning Hao, Guan Hu, and Huang Jianxin, as well as actors Zhang Ziyi, Wu Jing, and Chen Daoming, were on the list of attendees, according to the People’s Daily newspaper, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party.

Wang was named head of China’s film bureau last May, following a major government restructuring. He said that a major concern is that “the international influence of Chinese film still has such a long way to go.” Last year, American films took in about $2.8 billion in the China market, but Chinese films in the U.S. market made only a few tens of millions. With its massive local box office, China had already become a “big film power,” but it needed to shift to becoming a “strong film power” like the U.S. by 2035, he said.

“China has already taken its place at the center of the world stage, and Chinese films must have their proper place in the world,” Wang said, according to the People’s Daily. “But the Chinese film industry’s current level of development is not commensurate with China’s national status. A country’s level of film development reflects its total national strength.”

He said that the biggest problem facing the Chinese film industry was one of quality. “Overall, our ability to tell stories lags far behind Hollywood and Bollywood’s,” Wang said.

The 100 films a year that gross more than $15 million each should be “about realistic topics” and must “equally generate social impact and financial profits,” he said. They should take “the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” as their theme and have “patriotic plots.”

Filmmakers “must have a clear ideological bottom line and cannot challenge the political system.” Cultivating new film artists was “extremely urgent and important,” as a lack of talent has so far been a big setback, he added.

In a summary of last year’s industry performance, Wang called for the country to consolidate production capacity on profitable projects. In 2018, homegrown Chinese films accounted for a record 62.15% of the total local box office. But the money brought in was disproportionately earned by the top 10 grossing films, with just 2% of Chinese theatrical releases bringing in 53% of the box office. Meanwhile, 300 out of the 400 movies shown last year brought in less than 1 million RMB, while hundreds more never even made it to cinemas, indicating wasted resources.

Thanks to scandals involving high-profile actors that resulted in film-release cancellations, Wang also announced that China would establish a “national film industry ethics committee.” Most recently, the Chinese New Year romcom “A Boyfriend for My Girlfriend” was pulled because of a scandal involving the lead actor and his mistress, while earlier in the year, a tax-evasion case involving actress Fan Bingbing caused her forthcoming works to disappear. China set up a similar ethics committee for the gaming industry last year.

https://variety.com/2019/film/news/...y-2035-wants-more-patriotic-films-1203153901/

 
Mista

Mista

Jun 9, 2016
beijingwalker said:
Language is the biggest barrier for the Chinese movies and dramas to gain popularity.
Click to expand...
There are subs. Look how popular K-pop and Japanese anime is in the West. Every Korean MV/variety show on YouTube is subbed. How many Chinese songs/variety are subbed?

I would say the biggest barrier is the Great Firewall. There isn't a critical mass of Chinese viewers on YouTube. We are depending mainly on Taiwan for Chinese-language viewership.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Mista said:
There are subs. Look how popular K-pop and Japanese anime is in the West. Every Korean MV/variety show on YouTube is subbed. How many Chinese songs/variety are subbed?

I would say the biggest barrier is the Great Firewall. There isn't a critical mass of Chinese viewers on YouTube. We are depending mainly on Taiwan for Chinese-language viewership.
Click to expand...
Last year google's most downloaded tv show is 延禧攻略, and most Chines don't even use google.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Jun 19, 2014
More patriotic films is the last thing China needs to woo foreign audiences.

China is never going to have the soft power of cultural attraction the US enjoys.
 
Mista

Mista

Jun 9, 2016
F-22Raptor said:
More patriotic films is the last thing China needs to woo foreign audiences.
Click to expand...
Depends on what kind of patriotic films.

Films like space exploration, saving the Earth or advancing mankind, technology etc in the name of China is okay. Plenty of Hollywood movies do the same and they are popular.

But nationalistic films using other countries (imaginary or otherwise) as the enemy is a turn off. Especially slogans like: “Whoever attacks China will be killed no matter how far the target is” (“犯我中华者，虽远必诛”). You can see some PDFers using this slogan as their signature lol.
 
Wow

Wow

Feb 26, 2019
I dont about "Film power" but china can definitely carve out its own niche just like hongkong did back in the 80's and 90's and what japan has it with anime
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Mista said:
Depends on what kind of patriotic films.

Films like space exploration, saving the Earth or advancing mankind, technology etc in the name of China is okay. Plenty of Hollywood movies do the same and they are popular.
.
Click to expand...
Action sci-fi movies make money. They need more "us against the unknown threat" type movies to keep people interested.


 
52051

52051

Sep 9, 2016
Many of Liu's works can turn into Star-war like franchise, despite of being a short novel, according to the set-up, the wandering earth project last for 2500+ years, with many struggles and even rebellions, this along can make a series of movies in the future.
 
