China Aims to Become ‘Strong Film Power’ Like U.S. by 2035

F-22Raptor said: More patriotic films is the last thing China needs to woo foreign audiences. Click to expand...

Depends on what kind of patriotic films.Films like space exploration, saving the Earth or advancing mankind, technology etc in the name of China is okay. Plenty of Hollywood movies do the same and they are popular.But nationalistic films using other countries (imaginary or otherwise) as the enemy is a turn off. Especially slogans like: “Whoever attacks China will be killed no matter how far the target is” (“犯我中华者，虽远必诛”). You can see some PDFers using this slogan as their signature lol.