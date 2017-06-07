China aims for naval supremacy by 2050

No are you talking about pacific oceans than answer is BIG NO2050 is too far. I think by 2030 China can achieve supremacy already.
Why no?No are you talking about pacific oceans than answer is BIG NO
i said it no, because China has no global ambition like USN or western countries have, and PLAN will be not intended to go in Atlantic ocean as well as artic and Antarctic oceans and seas China will focus mainly in Pacific ocean but or may be in Indian ocean and don't forget a massive USN fleets in pacific, as compare to USN presence PLAN few 12 -24 destroyers, 4 Type 55 destroyers etc etc and one carrier battle group mainly for training purpose is not enough for to deter USNWhy no?
If China can produce 1 carrier per year or two, she will already have minimum 7 carrier by 2030, or even 10.
Not to mention destroyer, subs, and LHD.
and your 7 number is your assumptions or you have backup for your claim, and 6 carriers in just 9 year its impossible to achieve even for China to induct 6 carriers within just 10 years
most probably PLAN demand only 5-6 carriers, 2 patrolling in Pacific, 1-2 patrolling in Indian Ocean and 1-2 are for maintenance and 1 is for standby
