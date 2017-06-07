What's new

China aims for naval supremacy by 2050

White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

antonius123 said:
Why no?

If China can produce 1 carrier per year or two, she will already have minimum 7 carrier by 2030, or even 10.

Not to mention destroyer, subs, and LHD.
i said it no, because China has no global ambition like USN or western countries have, and PLAN will be not intended to go in Atlantic ocean as well as artic and Antarctic oceans and seas China will focus mainly in Pacific ocean but or may be in Indian ocean and don't forget a massive USN fleets in pacific, as compare to USN presence PLAN few 12 -24 destroyers, 4 Type 55 destroyers etc etc and one carrier battle group mainly for training purpose is not enough for to deter USN

and your 7 number is your assumptions or you have backup for your claim, and 6 carriers in just 9 year its impossible to achieve even for China to induct 6 carriers within just 10 years

most probably PLAN demand only 5-6 carriers, 2 patrolling in Pacific, 1-2 patrolling in Indian Ocean and 1-2 are for maintenance and 1 is for standby
 
White and Green with M/S said:
I think by 2050, China is likely to have a navy as large and sophisticated as the US. They may have less CBGs but will make this up in other extra assets like SSNs.

They will definitely have enough CBGs and other naval assets like SSNs to be able to take on the USN/JN in Pacific up to Hawaii and USN/IN in Indian Ocean by then.

If you look at the expected size of the Chinese economy by then(x2 that of the US) then producing and sustaining a navy this large will be no problem for China.

Atlantic Ocean, they will probably not bother and leave that to USN, UK Navy(RN) and French Navy(FN) as there is little strategic interest there for them there and too much hassle unless they can get a naval base in say Argentina.
 
White and Green with M/S said:
China will have global ambition as soon as her economy become #1. This is needed to protect her global trading from disruption. It does not necessarily mean intention to invade other country like US invaded Iraq/Libya/Afghanistan.

Why is it impossible for country with massive industrial capability like China to commission 1 carrier per year? Once China has achieved mastery with Type 003, she will be able to speed up the development process and assign more than one shipyard to build this kind of carrier in parallel. Maybe 2030 is too soon, but 2035 will be enough for China to achieve that status.
 
Chinese land based naval aviation is the most formidable in the world. Armed with J-11BH air superiority fighter jets and KJ-500 AWACSs. No other country has such powerful land based naval aviation. There are hundreds of islands in the South China Sea. And with aerial refueling most modern jets have combat radius over 1,000 km no problem. So land based naval aviation is also a big factor other than carrier based naval aviation.

@White and Green with M/S
 
