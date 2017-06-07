China aims for naval supremacy by 2050

White and Green with M/S said: i said it no, because China has no global ambition like USN or western countries have, and PLAN will be not intended to go in Atlantic ocean as well as artic and Antarctic oceans and seas China will focus mainly in Pacific ocean but or may be in Indian ocean and don't forget a massive USN fleets in pacific, as compare to USN presence PLAN few 12 -24 destroyers, 4 Type 55 destroyers etc etc and one carrier battle group mainly for training purpose is not enough for to deter USN



and your 7 number is your assumptions or you have backup for your claim, and 6 carriers in just 9 year its impossible to achieve even for China to induct 6 carriers within just 10 years



most probably PLAN demand only 5-6 carriers, 2 patrolling in Pacific, 1-2 patrolling in Indian Ocean and 1-2 are for maintenance and 1 is for standby

I think by 2050, China is likely to have a navy as large and sophisticated as the US. They may have less CBGs but will make this up in other extra assets like SSNs.They will definitely have enough CBGs and other naval assets like SSNs to be able to take on the USN/JN in Pacific up to Hawaii and USN/IN in Indian Ocean by then.If you look at the expected size of the Chinese economy by then(x2 that of the US) then producing and sustaining a navy this large will be no problem for China.Atlantic Ocean, they will probably not bother and leave that to USN, UK Navy(RN) and French Navy(FN) as there is little strategic interest there for them there and too much hassle unless they can get a naval base in say Argentina.