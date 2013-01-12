China Agriculture news, info, updates

What's new

Chinese-invested Agricultural Park Unveiled in Cambodia
A Chinese-invested agricultural park was inaugurated here on Sunday, aiming at broadening agricultural cooperation between the eastern Chinese city of Zhangzhou and Cambodia, officials said.

Zhangzhou Municipal CPPCC (Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference) Chairman Tan Peigen and Ros Sakhon, Governor of O'raing Ouv district in northeast Cambodia's Tbong Khmum province, presided over the inauguration ceremony. "The ceremony clearly shows good cooperation in agriculture between Zhangzhou city and Cambodia," said Tan Peigen, who added that through cooperation, investors from Zhangzhou would bring modern agricultural technology to help develop Cambodian agriculture.

Tan said it was the first agricultural park that Zhangzhou has invested overseas.

Ros Sakhon welcomed the investment in O'raing Ouv district, saying that Chinese investment was very important to develop the district. "This project will enhance agricultural production techniques, boost economy and reduce poverty in O'raing Ouv district," he said.

Liu Leili, president of Fujian Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, which managed the agricultural park, said the project covers an area of 3,000 hectares and 11 Chinese companies have registered to invest in it. "We hope that there will be more Chinese companies investing in the park in the near future," he said.
 
'Belt and Road' helps China’s agriculture go abroad
Stimulated by the “One Belt and One Road” initiative, 2015 will see a new surge in China’s investment in foreign agriculture, which may give rise to an overseas agricultural market of 750 billion yuan, according to experts at a recent 2015 Agri-business Development Forum.

With the implementation of a globalization strategy for China’s agricultural industry, the 60-plus countries along the "Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “Maritime Silk Road” will bring a great opportunity to China.

Cheng Guoqiang, a researcher with the Development Research Center of the State Council says: “If China wants its agriculture to stand out in the world, a global strategy will be required, which needs to coordinate domestic and foreign markets and resources. The One Belt and One Road initiative is a great chance to enhance China’s overseas investment,reshape the international rules on agriculture, and safeguard the stability of international markets. ”

In fact, overseas investment of China’s agriculture has a history of several decades. According to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture, by the end of 2013, China's total investment in agriculture abroad has reached 3.9 billion U.S. dollars. 443 overseas agricultural firms have been set up by 373 domestic institutional investors.

In fact, food security is not only a concern of China but also a common focus of countries along the One Belt and One Road. Food cooperation is one of the strongest unifiers of the community of interests and destiny. According to statistics from 2014, the total import value of China’s agricultural products from the countries along the Belt and Road is 22.8billion U.S. dollars, comprising 19 percent of China's total agricultural imports. The value of exports to the countries along the Belt and Road is 21 billion U.S. dollars, making up 29 percent of China’s agricultural exports.

Liu Yang, senior analyst at CITIC Securities says that compared with other countries along the One Belt and One Road, China has strong competitiveness and strengths in research and development, as well as the capability to invest money, technology and talent.
 
Yuan Longping's super rice achieves 738.5 kg mu yield
(Xinhua/Wu Tao)

The "south china double cropping super rice" project, leaded by the research team of" Father of Hybrid Rice" Yuan Longping, completed the inspection and acceptance in Xingning, south China's Guangdong province on July 18, 2015.

The average mu yield (1 mu=666.67 square meters) of the early cropping super rice was 703.9 kg, with the peak mu yield 738.5 kg. The picture shows that Yuan Longping (Front line, second from the left) checks the rice on the acceptance site.
 
The "Father of Hybrid Rice" has won several prestigious awards during his carreer

2013年度国家科技奖获奖名单 袁隆平、石明松等人获国家科学技术进步奖
2013年度国家科技奖获奖名单 袁隆平、石明松等人获国家科学技术进步奖 - 趋势 - 生物谷
2013年度国家科技奖获奖名单—新闻—科学网
2013年度国家科技奖获奖名单—新闻—科学网


2004: Jones and Yuan - The World Food Prize - Improving the Quality, Quantity and Availability of Food in the World
"Father of hybrid rice" wins world food prize_新闻中心_科技_中山大学研究生外语教学部-双语新闻

Yuan Longping - Winner of Wolf Prize in Agriculture - 2004

Professor Yuan Longping is one of the scientific giants in modern agricultural research and has made a dramatic impact on worldwide food production. Professor Longping has developed innovative strategies to significantly enhance rice yields, utilizing cytoplasmic male sterility that has led to the development of hybrid rice. Under his leadership, and after a decade of cooperative research efforts among hundreds of rice scientists from numerous research institutes and universities, rice yields were generally enhanced by 20 percent, and China rice production, by 50 percent. Professor Longping has further pioneered “super hybrids” utilizing inter-specific heterosis. As an agricultural scientist, Yuan Longping’s concerns go beyond China’s food supply and extend to the enormous problem of world hunger. To help increase world food supply, he has shared his knowledge, techniques, and breeding materials, with scientists worldwide.
 
Internet, e-commerce modernising agriculture sector in China

PTI, Beijing

Updated: Aug 02, 2015 17:32 IST

The internet aided by e-commerce is helping boost the income of Chinese farmers and tranforming the backward agricultural sector into a lucrative modern industry.

For Zhang Guoqin, growing crops sometimes simply needs a few clicks of the mouse.

In northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, he monitors his rice fields on computer screens. He uses a system of sensors and automatisation which takes a lot of the toil and inefficiency out of his business.

For example, his fields are irrigated automatically if sensors detect that they need it.

"Thanks to the data, we are able to track the conditions of crops, assess nutrient levels and forecast disasters," Zhang told state-run Xinhua news agency.

Such innovation is a new trend in Chinese farming, a welcome change of direction for a rural economy that has long been seeking modernisation.

Watching the positive changes being brought about, China's cabinet unveiled an "Internet Plus" action plan last month targeting integration of the internet with traditional sectors to make them smarter and more efficient.

Along with manufacturing, agriculture was on the top of the list. Farming in China has been booming for over three decades.

The summer grain output reached a record high of 141.07 million tonnes in 2015 after 11 consecutive years of increase.

Though harvests were good, inefficient sales channels, a shrinking labour population and lack of access to loans have been squeezing farmers' earnings and dragging down the rural economy, the report said.

In 2014, the per capita disposable income of rural residents rose 9.2% to $1,720 although 70.17 million rural Chinese earned an annual sum of less than $385, the official poverty line.

However, the internet, especially mobile networks, have provided agriculture with a new vision.

By the end of 2014, nearly 30% of China's rural population were online.

Given the bright outlook, internet companies and e-commerce giants are thronging to take a bigger share of the agricultural pie.

Taobao.com, China's largest online shopping platform, has even launched an agricultural channel.

Its internet conglomerate, Alibaba, also ambitiously plans to invest 10 billion yuan ($1 billion) into 100,000 new service centres in Chinese villages in the next three to five years to help train farmers in using internet.

However, there are still bottlenecks that have to be addressed to facilitate the national ambition of upgrading agriculture.

Internet, e-commerce modernising agriculture sector in China
 
Chinese Drone Maker Plows Into Agriculture

DJI to launch crop-spraying drone in effort to expand into farming sector







Chinese drone maker DJI is rolling out an eight-rotor, $15,000 drone to help farmers spray pesticides on crops. The WSJ’s Newley Purnell has more.

By NEWLEY PURNELL in Singapore and JACK NICAS in San Francisco

Updated Nov. 26, 2015 4:33 p.m. ET

China’s SZ DJI Technology Co., the world’s top consumer-drone maker, is setting its sights on the agriculture industry with the launch of a crop sprayer that will test whether farming is fertile ground for drone technology.

DJI, which helped kick-start the global craze for drones with its $1,000 easy-to-fly devices, will on Friday unveil an eight-rotor drone priced at roughly $15,000 that is designed to spray pesticides on crops, a spokesman said. DJI said the drone, which has a 2.6-gallon spray tank and a typical takeoff weight of 49 pounds, can fly for about 12 minutes.

It can spray pesticides on seven to 10 acres of farmland per hour, depending on how much it needs to climb, descend or turn to follow the terrain.

The battery-powered DJI Agras MG-1 will be available first in China and South Korea, though the company didn’t specify exactly when it would go on sale. In China, DJI is taking preorders starting on Friday. The drone is expected to be available in other markets later, the company said.

Shenzhen-based DJI has found success selling drones to consumers and filmmakers since 2013, with revenue expected to exceed $1 billion this year.

The company, which is valued at roughly $8 billion based on its latest funding round, is now betting it can parlay that success into farming. Its push into the sector could open the way for other drone makers—or prove that agriculture isn’t the cornucopia for unmanned aircraft that some had hoped.

The Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, the largest drone trade group, has touted farming as the biggest potential market for drones, by far. In a 2013 report, the Arlington, Va.-based group forecast that agriculture would account for 92% of an estimated $82 billion economic impact from commercial drones in the U.S. between 2015 and 2025.

But even as the commercial use of drones has taken off world-wide, agriculture is far from capturing such a large share of the market. Fewer companies are applying for U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approvals to use drones on farms than for activities such as filmmaking, mapping and industrial inspection, according to recent studies.

The FAA began regularly approving drones for commercial use in September 2014. Just 90 of the FAA’s first 1,355 approvals were for agriculture, according to Piper Jaffray Investment Research—well behind the 670 approvals for aerial filming. The FAA has approved most applications it receives.

Much of the promise for agricultural drones has been in their ability to collect large-scale aerial data on crops. The information helps farmers more precisely tend to their fields, adding or reducing irrigation or pesticides where necessary. So far, agricultural drones have failed to live up to their promise because giving farmers actionable data on their crops is far more complex than making a map or filming a movie, analysts said.

Commercial-drone maker Kespry Inc., based in Menlo Park, Calif., said it originally considered targeting agriculture as its top initial market, but ultimately decided on construction.

“To serve that market we need real expertise—agronomists who can combine the data with information on weather and local pests, and provide real recommendations,” said Kespry founder and Chief Executive Paul Doersch. “For us to scale it didn’t make sense.”

Despite the complexities, DJI isn’t the only drone maker betting on farming to diversify its revenue stream. Henri Seydoux, CEO of Paris-based Parrot SA, which has quickly captured the lower end of the consumer-drone market, said his company will collect data on 200,000 acres for farmers in France this year. Still, commercial drones earned Parrot just €5.6 million ($6 million) in the third quarter, compared with €44.4 million on consumer drones.

Agricultural drones “are at an early phase,” Mr. Seydoux said. “It’s true for all the commercial spaces. There is a lot of expectation but still not a big result.”

DJI is making a different bet on agriculture: spraying crops instead of inspecting them. In China, chemicals are often administered on foot by backpack-wielding workers. Drones would improve pesticide application on hilly or wet land that is difficult to access and would limit farmworkers’ exposure to chemicals, said Even Pay, a Beijing-based agriculture consultant who has studied Chinese farming methods.

Japanese farmers have used large gasoline-powered unmanned helicopters made by Yamaha Corp. since the early 1990s to spray their fields. Yamaha began selling the drones to farmers in South Korea in 2005.

The FAA in May approved the drone for limited use in the U.S., and the company is considering whether to introduce it in the country.

Analysts said DJI’s crop-spraying drone will likely struggle to win over Western farmers who generally tend to larger areas. Large U.S. farms have for decades used small planes that can carry hundreds of gallons of pesticide to spray their fields. The planes are efficient at covering large areas and relatively inexpensive to hire.

Robert Blair, an Idaho farmer and vice president of agriculture for commercial-drone company Measure LLC, said he is bullish on drones that collect data on crops but skeptical about crop-spraying drones like DJI’s that can carry only a few gallons of pesticide.

“It’s a niche market,” he said.

Chinese Drone Maker Plows Into Agriculture - WSJ
 
Super innovative idea. Especially good for China's farmers to fight pests and increase productivity, given that the available arable land is relatively less.

Home market is the most important. DJI must continue to consolidate its monopolistic position at home in order not to let any foreign competition to come in.

***

DJI announces $15,000 agricultural drone designed to spray crops
DJI is known for its consumer drones; the Phantom 3 series is our recommendation forthe best drone you can buy. But the Chinese company's latest model, the eight-rotor Agras MG-1, goes in another direction entirely — it's designed for agricultural use. The primary use of the Agras is spraying crops, with the ability to cover between seven and ten acres an hour and a tank that holds 10 liters (about 2.6 gallons) of liquid.

DJI says the Agras is over 40 times more efficient than manual spraying. Using a microwave radar, the drone can scan the ground below and maintain the right distance from crops to spray the correct amount of liquid. It flies up to eight meters per second, modulating its spraying for even coverage. It can be used in automatic, semi-automatic, or manual operation, and is designed for durability with dustproofing, water resistance, and an anti-corrosive build. The Agras also folds down into a compact package after use.

AGRICULTURE COULD BE A MAJOR AREA OF GROWTH FOR THE DRONE INDUSTRY

Agriculture is considered a prime area of potential growth in the drone industry because of the technology's ability to help survey crops and gather real-time information on farmland. And companies like DJI will be able to charge far higher prices than the $1,000 or so that their consumer Phantom drones command — the Agras will cost "roughly $15,000," according to The Wall Street Journal. DJI is launching it in China and Korea at first, with availability in other markets to follow.
 
China’s Agricultural Investment in Africa over $700 Million

Cooperation in agriculture between China and Africa has made significant progress since the establishment of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum in 2000.

Trade has seen rapid growth, reaching $6.1 billion in 2014 from $600 million of 2001, all while China has invested over $700 million in agriculture on the African continent. In addition, China has built 25 agricultural technology demonstration centers in different African countries as well as a series of crop promotion platforms.

China has helped train more than 5,000 Africans in agricultural technology and management. The country has also provided practical agricultural guidance and training through trilateral agreements with a dozen African countries, such as Nigeria and Tanzania.

Wang Ying, director of the Department of International Cooperation of China’s Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the fruitful achievements of agricultural cooperation between China and African countries.

In a recent article published by the People’s Daily, Wang writes that such cooperation helps African countries accelerate their agricultural development, strengthen their potential for self-sufficiency and improve their agricultural policy and industrial structure.

African countries offer vast lands and abundant sunshine, while China has technology, capital and market advantages. Through cooperation, the two sides can make use of respective advantages to generate mutual benefits.

Future cooperation should focus on agricultural capacity building, technological exchange, further investment and trade, and food safety in Africa.

China’s Agricultural Investment in Africa over $700 Million - People's Daily Online
 
China plans to invest $1.9bn in Kazakh agriculture
Date: 10 May 2016

Chinese companies are in talks to invest $1.9bn in 19 agricultural projects across Kazakhstan in an expansion of Beijing’s Silk Road initiative beyond roads and railways to beef and tomato purée.

Gulmira Isayeva, Kazakhstan’s deputy agriculture minister, said Beijing’s $40bn Silk Road Fund was planning investments in three projects, including one to move three tomato processing plants from China to the Central Asian country.

“We have great interest from Chinese companies to invest in our Kazakh agricultural production system,” she told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview. “We can export to China all products which we can grow in Kazakhstan.”

Kazakhstan is the world’s eighth-largest wheat exporter but its agriculture industry, established largely in Soviet times under Nikita Khrushchev’s virgin lands programme, is inefficient and under-developed. The Kazakh government hopes agriculture can help the oil-dependent economy diversify as it experiences its weakest growth in two decades.

Chinese investment in agriculture is a politically sensitive topic in Kazakhstan, where in 2010 a proposal for China to lease a large area of land was dropped after rare public protests.

In recent weeks, the country has witnessed a new series of protests over the mistaken belief that a new law would allow foreigners to buy Kazakh land, which led to the resignation of the agriculture minister and economy minister last week. Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s president, last week bowed to the protesters by delaying the implementation of the new law.

Ms Isayeva, who was speaking before the most recent protests, stressed that Chinese companies would not be allowed to own Kazakh land.

Moreover, she said that Chinese investors were in general not seeking to rent large swaths of agricultural land. Instead, she said, they were looking to invest in processing facilities in partnership with Kazakh companies.

For example, chicken processing facilities can increase the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s poultry industry, she said. “In Kazakhstan we have no tradition to eat legs and heads of birds; in China it’s a delicacy.”

The former Soviet countries of Central Asia are looking increasingly to investments from China to spur growth as the fall in commodity prices and recession in Russia weigh on their economies.

“China is a growing giant; we welcome its development,” Erlan Idrissov, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister, said in a separate interview. “There is nothing bad in the growing presence of China in our part of the world. The prudent policy will be to find every opportunity to jump on board.”

Investments under consideration in Kazakhstan’s agriculture sector include $1.2bn by Zhongfu Investment Group into oilseed processing; $200m into beef, lamb and horsemeat production by Rifa Investment; and $80m into the production of tomatoes and tomato paste by Cofco, China’s state agriculture conglomerate, according to a list of prospective investments Ms Isayeva showed the FT and statements from the project partners.

Ms Isayeva said Silk Road, a sovereign fund dedicated to implementing Beijing’s “One Belt, One Road” policy, had allocated $2bn to agriculture and was considering investments in the Cofco and Rifa projects, as well as a $58m grain processing venture between China’s AIJIU and Kazakhstan’s Total Imepx in northern Kazakhstan.

“Before, the main attention [of the fund] was concentrated on industrial products,” she said, expressing confidence that further investments would be forthcoming. “It’s only starting. There is an expansion of interest from different provinces.”

(Source: FT)
 
China likely to set new hybrid rice production record earlier
(Xinhua) 20:54, September 13, 2016

Yuan Longping, renowned Chinese developer of hybrid rice, expressed his confidence Tuesday that a hybrid rice yield target projected for 2018 will be met this year.

He said that several demonstration plots had showed potential to produce 16 tonnes of rice per ha.

"I am confident that the fifth-phase target can be achieved this year," he said at a symposium marking the 20th anniversary of China's hybrid rice development.

Known as China's "father of hybrid rice", Yuan started theoretical research about 50 years ago and kept setting new records in the average yields of hybrid rice plots.

China's Ministry of Agriculture officially launched hybrid rice breeding program in 1996. Four years later, the first-phase target of 10.5 tonnes per ha was achieved by Yuan's research team. The fourth-phase target of 15.4 tonnes per ha was hit in 2014.

Currently, farmland under hybrid rice in China has risen to 13.3 million ha while that overseas totaled 5.3 million ha.

About 65 percent of Chinese depend on rice as a staple food.
 
Research center attempts to plant grain on saline land

2016-10-14 09:30

chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Xu Shanshan

A research and development center focusing on "sea rice" agriculture is expected to produce quality grain on saline and alkaline land, according to a signing ceremony on Wednesday in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province.

Based in Qingdao Licang District, the new center will invest 100 million yuan ($14.8 million) at the initiative stage and is expected to reach over 2 billion yuan in the future.

Yuan Longping, dubbed the "father of hybrid rice", serves as the director and chief scientist for the center.

Sea rice is a product created with genetic engineering technology. Irrigated by sea water with its salinity no lower than one percent, it can yield 200 to 300 kg per mu (0.06 hectares).

The center plans to start planting sea rice next April and it is expected to be harvested next autumn, said Yuan, who is also an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

"Sea rice growing out of saline and alkaline land has more mineral content than ordinary rice because sea water contains high microelement," Yuan said.

"Besides, sea rice rows in a wild environment don't suffer [from] plant diseases and insect pests."

According to relevant research, inland China has 1.5 billion mu of saline and alkaline land and 200 million mu of the land has the potential to plant sea rice.

If the availability is at full capacity, a total of 50 billion kg more grain can be produced, which can feed 200 million people.

"Our aim is to develop a product of sea rice yielding of 300 kg per mu in three years," Yuan added.

http://www.ecns.cn/2016/10-14/230201.shtml
 
Chinese scientist plans mass production of sea-rice

CRI, October 16, 2016


Yuan Longping (3rd, L) with local officials in Qingdao inspect saline-alkaline marsh land. [Photo / qingdaonews.com]

Within three years, the sea-rice research and development center, headed by Yuan Longping, is expected to expand the yield of sea-rice to 200 kilograms on each "mu," the Chinese unit equivalent to 666 square meters, according to local authorities in Qingdao's Licang District, where the new research body is located.

Wild sea-rice is sometimes found in saline-alkaline soil at the junctures where rivers join the sea. The plant is resistant to pests, diseases, salt and alkali and does not need fertilizer. But its unit output is only around 75 kg.

The Qingdao research center will use gene sequencing to cultivate new strains of sea-rice that will yield more rice and grow with saline water.



Once in full production, the sea-rice could feed 200 million people in China. [Photo / qingdaonews.com]

With start-up funding of 100 million yuan (US$14.86 million), scientists will start their experiment on a 2-hectare saline-alkaline marsh land just north of the Jiaozhou Bay in April. The project will eventually draw an investment of 2 billion yuan.

Over the past decades, Chinese scientists led by Yuan have worked out new approaches to significantly increase the yield of rice, a staple food for 65 percent of the Chinese
 
Chinese scientist plans mass production of sea-rice
2016-10-16 09:40 | Xinhua | Editor: Huang Mingrui

China's "father of hybrid rice" is planning to expand its production of sea-rice at a newly founded research center in Qingdao, a port city in the eastern province of Shandong, local sources said Saturday.

Within three years, the sea-rice research and development center, headed by scientist Yuan Longping, is expected to expand the yield of sea-rice to 200 kilograms on each "mu," the Chinese unit equivalent to 666 square meters, according to local authorities in Qingdao's Licang District, where the new research body is located.

Wild sea-rice is sometimes found in saline-alkaline soil at the junctures where rivers join the sea. The plant is resistant to pests, diseases, salt and alkali and does not need fertilizer. But its unit output is only around 75 kg.

The Qingdao research center will use gene sequencing to cultivate new strains of sea-rice that will yield more rice and grow with saline water.

With start-up funding of 100 million yuan ($14.86 million), scientists will start their experiment on a 2-hectare saline-alkaline marsh land just north of the Jiaozhou Bay in April. The project will eventually draw an investment of 2 billion yuan.

Over the past decades, Chinese scientists, led by Yuan, have worked out new approaches to significantly increase the yield of rice, a staple food for 65 percent of the Chinese.
 
