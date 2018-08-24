/ Register

China Aerospace showcases mini fire-and-forget weapon | Janes

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by LKJ86, Aug 24, 2018 at 7:07 PM.

  Aug 24, 2018 at 7:07 PM
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 SENIOR MEMBER

    Army 2018: China Aerospace showcases mini fire-and-forget weapon
    Jayesh Dhingra, Bangalore - IHS Jane's Missiles & Rockets
    24 August 2018

    [​IMG]
    China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s (CASC’s) FN-M lightweight guided weapon system. Source: Jayesh Dhingra

    China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) unveiled a new lightweight shoulder-launched 60 mm guided weapon system during the Army 2018, held in Kubinka, near Moscow, from 21 to 26 August.

    The FN-M multifunction missile system was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, a CASC subsidiary.

    The weapon is integrated with a small sighting system and features a miniature TV sensor integrated into the nose that is locked onto the target before the trigger is pulled. The sight is powered by a battery behind the trigger grip.

    The FN-M missile weighs 4 kg and is equipped with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead of about 1 kg. The missile features four mid-body rectangular pop-out fins and four fins at the aft, and is propelled by a solid-propellant motor to a range of 2 km.

    “The miniature fire-and-forget weapon can engage low-flying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and light vehicles,” an official from the company told Jane’s .

    Source:https://www.janes.com/article/82564/army-2018-china-aerospace-showcases-mini-fire-and-forget-weapon
     
