China added 11.86 million new urban jobs nationwide in 2020, exceeding target by 2 million

China added 11.86 million new urban jobs nationwide in 2020, exceeding the target of creating over nine million urban jobs, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Friday.

In 2020, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.6 percent, below the government's annual target of around 6 percent.

In December last year, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, down from its annual peak of 6.2 percent in February as COVID-19 brought many of the country's economic activities to a halt.

