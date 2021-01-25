China add 191 gigawatt's electricty capacity in 2020, 70% of which is green energy

The electricity capacity added in 2020 along, is enough to power half of the US (3.9 million gigawatt hour/year)
More importantly, 70% of the newly added capacity are green energy:
Including:
Thermal power: 56.37 gigawatt
Hydropower: 13.2 gigawatt
Windpower: 71.67 gigawatt
Solar power: 48.2 gigawatt
Source:
能源行业数据分析：2020年中国电源新增装机容量为19087万千瓦_发电
新能源一般是指在新技术基础上加以开发利用的可再生能源，包括太阳能、生物质能、风能、地热能、波浪能、洋流能和潮汐能等。近两年，国家政府相关部门纷纷颁布了一系列新能源产业政策，其涉及项目建设管理、运行消纳、价格补…
