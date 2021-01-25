What's new

China add 191 gigawatt's electricty capacity in 2020, 70% of which is green energy

The electricity capacity added in 2020 along, is enough to power half of the US (3.9 million gigawatt hour/year)

More importantly, 70% of the newly added capacity are green energy:

Including:
Thermal power: 56.37 gigawatt
Hydropower: 13.2 gigawatt
Windpower: 71.67 gigawatt
Solar power: 48.2 gigawatt



Source:

能源行业数据分析：2020年中国电源新增装机容量为19087万千瓦_发电

新能源一般是指在新技术基础上加以开发利用的可再生能源，包括太阳能、生物质能、风能、地热能、波浪能、洋流能和潮汐能等。近两年，国家政府相关部门纷纷颁布了一系列新能源产业政策，其涉及项目建设管理、运行消纳、价格补…
The electricity capacity added in 2020 along, is enough to power half of the US (3.9 million gigawatt hour/year)

More importantly, 70% of the newly added capacity are green energy:

Including:
Thermal power: 56.37 gigawatt
Hydropower: 13.2 gigawatt
Windpower: 71.67 gigawatt
Solar power: 48.2 gigawatt



Source:

能源行业数据分析：2020年中国电源新增装机容量为19087万千瓦_发电

新能源一般是指在新技术基础上加以开发利用的可再生能源，包括太阳能、生物质能、风能、地热能、波浪能、洋流能和潮汐能等。近两年，国家政府相关部门纷纷颁布了一系列新能源产业政策，其涉及项目建设管理、运行消纳、价格补…
China is leading by example..
 
Meanwhile "free" American state propaganda is trying to convince their poor indoctrinated population that China is running out of energy and closing shop because of some minor price hike on materials for about 1% of Chinas energy sector based entierly on anecdotal hearsay 😂
 
Is China building pumped storage hydro-electricity sites to deal with excess peak demand, or do they turn off a lot of power plants during off peak hours?

Also are they taking a large percentage of their coal fired plants out of commission?
 
