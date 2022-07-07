Launched this year, China’s third aircraft carrier is a dramatic indication of the speed with which the country is moving toward fielding a home-grown carrier fleet that will only be eclipsed by the U.S. Navy. Chinese Internet

This successful launch of a Minuteman I ICBM took place at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 17, 1961. Minuteman became operational less than a year later.

U.S. Air Force photo

A KC-46A refuels a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet off the coast of Maryland, July 1, 2020. This marked the first time the aircrew utilized the KC-46A centerline drogue system to refuel an aircraft.

U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Zach Fisher

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official Air Force’s acquisition chief is the latest to warn that the Pentagon is being left behind by the pace of China's defense developments.