China acknowledges Pakistan on declining US democracy summit

China acknowledged Pakistan on declining US democracy summit which was scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10.According to details, US had called 110 countries including Brazil, Poland, Israel, India and Pakistan whereas Russia, China, European countries, Hungary and other NATO subordinate countries were not invited to attend the summit.Taking it to Twitter, spokesperson information department China Lijian Zhao called Pakistan China’s real iron brother.It is pertinent to mention here that the tweet came in response to Pakistan s decision of declining the to attend US summit on democracy.According to the details, the Democracy Virtual Summit is scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10. China and Russia have not been invited by the United States to attend the summit.The State Department spokesman said,“We are grateful to the United States for inviting Pakistan to attend the Summit on Democracy. Pakistan is a very active democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society and independent media. We are committed to further strengthening democracy, eliminating corruption and protecting and promoting the human rights of all citizens."The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman went on to say that in recent years Pakistan has embarked on a wide range of reforms to further these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results. We value our partnership with the United States, which we want to enhance in terms of bilateral and regional and international cooperation.The spokesman added, “We are in touch with the United States on a number of issues and believe that we may be able to address this issue at an appropriate time in the future.” Meanwhile Pakistan will continue to support all efforts to strengthen dialogue, constructive role and international cooperation to advance common goals.