What's new

China accuses US of threatening global trade with Xinjiang measures

Reashot Xigwin

Reashot Xigwin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 20, 2012
4,472
1
4,017
Lexi Lonas 45 mins ago
http://a.msn.com/01/en-us/AAMca3D?ocid=sf


China is accusing the U.S. of threatening global trade after warnings were sent out to companies about doing trade with Xinjiang.
a flag hanging on a wall: China accuses US of threatening global trade with Xinjiang measures
© getty China accuses US of threatening global trade with Xinjiang measures
Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday accusations of forced labor and genocide were untrue and have the potential to hurt global trade, The Associated Press reported.

"The U.S. approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain," Feng said. "China firmly opposes it."
"The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts," he added.
The U.S. warned on Tuesday against companies doing business with China's Xinjiang province due to the country putting Muslim ethnic groups in camps, which survivors of the facility said amounted to torture.
"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, including widespread, state-sponsored forced labor and intrusive surveillance taking place amid ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the report from the State Department to American companies says.
On Wednesday, the Senate also passed a measure that would block products imported from Xinjiang made from forced labor.
China has denied multiple times using forced labor and says the camps are for training purposes, but the U.S. and other countries around the world have labeled the country's action as genocide against ethnic minorities.

China accuses US of threatening global trade with Xinjiang measures (msn.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

rent4country
China warns Australia and Japan over 'confrontational' new defence pact
Replies
7
Views
792
striver44
striver44
striver44
‘Out of control’: China’s shocking human rights record and its plan to hush it up
Replies
13
Views
542
mazeto
M
H
China’s Real Threat Is to America’s Ruling Ideology
Replies
7
Views
485
TaiShang
TaiShang
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
Yankee-stani
CHINA’S FOREIGN FIGHTERS PROBLEM
Replies
4
Views
1K
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom