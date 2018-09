Swedish version I've seen is that they turned up late at night at a hostel where they didn't have a booking until the following day and which didn't have any rooms. Kicked off, staff felt threatened and called the police. Didn't calm down when the police arrived and got arrested.



As a subtext there is apparently a dispute about the Chinese arresting a Swedish citizen who was born in China - so this being publicized is most likely the Chinese using soft power against the Swedes over that case, and using this as a pretext of opportunity.

