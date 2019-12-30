China According to the West Vs. China for Real

There is China according to the Western corporate media - a dangerous, backwards nation threatening the “rules-based international order.” Then there is China for real.



I show a good starting point for people to “travel” to China without leaving their homes to see for themselves what the streets are like in China, the level of development and infrastructure enjoyed there, and a peek into the ordinary lives of people. It begins to provide a point of reference when considering Western propaganda and also begs the question as to “why” we’re being lied to.



These daily videos (Monday to Friday) are published first for Platinum Sponsors and above first, then made public later on in the week. Thank you for your support and making this work possible!