China abandons “zero cause” policy after the riots

Probably gradually over the next 6 months and while watching for spikes. It’s a bumpy process but treating mildly infected patients early with medications like Paxlovid (two different strengths based on renal function) while also still isolating should help deal with most cases. The severe cases can get other treatments. So stocking Supplies at Chinese hospitals now, before the expected surges should be prioritized.Best of luck to China on getting through this. The sooner China gets through this the sooner the world gets back on track.