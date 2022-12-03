What's new

China abandons “zero cause” policy after the riots

China abandons “zero cause” policy after the riots

December 12 2022

26514472.jpg


The World Health Organization today welcomed the easing of the anti-strategy Corona virus disease in Chinaafter angry protests against Beijing’s zero-issue policy.

“We are glad to know that the Chinese authorities are adapting their current strategy and are already trying now to expand the measures to control this virus that are essential to life, livelihoods and human rights,” he said. Dr. Michael RyanHead of the WHO Emergencies Program during the regular press conference in Geneva.

Chinese anger over the hardline health line to fight the epidemic spilled over last weekend, with prof Mobilization on a scale not seen in decades.

The authorities responded quickly by increasing the police presence and stepping up monitoring of social media.

26515686.jpg


At the same time, many cities have begun to ease restrictions, such as abandoning mass daily tests that are one of the pillars of dull life under the coronavirus. No Covid case policywhich has been in effect for nearly three years.

Today, the Chinese president Xi Jinping – who enforced the zero Covid policy – argued that the “Omicron” variant of the virus, which is less deadly, allows for “more flexibility” in restrictions.

Dr. Ryan insisted that the unprecedented infection Omicron variant The virus has largely rendered the zero Covid policy, which might have been able to work in earlier variants or even the original strain, largely meaningless.

“It’s really hard to stop this and it’s slipping through your fingers very quickly,” he said, adding, “We have to try to protect the most vulnerable. When we can’t stop a fire, we keep away from people. The way to keep people away from fire in this situation is to vaccinate them.” “.

For his part, the Director-General of the World Health Organization said, Dr. Tedros Andanum GebreggsHe again warned of the continuing danger of a pandemic that has not yet ended. “We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we are not there yet,” he said during the press conference. He warned that “gaps in surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and vaccination continue to create ideal conditions for the emergence of a new and worrisome variant.”

Easing is true, completely no control is not.

Probably gradually over the next 6 months and while watching for spikes. It’s a bumpy process but treating mildly infected patients early with medications like Paxlovid (two different strengths based on renal function) while also still isolating should help deal with most cases. The severe cases can get other treatments. So stocking Supplies at Chinese hospitals now, before the expected surges should be prioritized.

Best of luck to China on getting through this. The sooner China gets through this the sooner the world gets back on track.
 
This proves CPC tolerate protest and people alternate voice but for short period. Just a small time frame to make your point.

A prolong protest are disruptive to society and economy and livelihood of most Chinese.
CPC do listen to voice of ordinary Chinese.
 

