China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
- Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers
- The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power
China a ‘welcome friend’ in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
With the US withdrawal emboldening the Taliban and casting doubt on the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power, the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen says it welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers.
www.scmp.com