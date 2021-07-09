What's new

China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,731
-4
13,988
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers
  • The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power
www.scmp.com

China a ‘welcome friend’ in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

With the US withdrawal emboldening the Taliban and casting doubt on the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power, the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen says it welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
