China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power

If [the Chinese] have investments of course we ensure their safetySuhail Shaheen, Taliban spokesman

Committed to Doha deal

US troops leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase without notifying new Afghan commander

A longstanding relationship

Whatever benign language the Taliban use, China remains highly concerned about the security situation thereAndrew Small, German Marshall Fund’s Asia Programme

China tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan as violence spirals ahead of US withdrawal