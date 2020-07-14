China - A Paper Dragon

so for all this ink spilled on whether China is a paper dragon or not, the end question remains:



are you able to compel China to change its policies by force or threat? are you able to stop China from carrying out any of its policies?



why do you need a signature saying "free East Turkistan" if you are able to just do it? Because you can't.



you can't even 'remove' Chinese you claim to be 'wumao bots' from this forum, never mind anything bigger.



what are you gonna do about it?