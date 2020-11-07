What's new

China 6G Research and Development

Chinese experts set foot in 6G research

Xinhua, January 4, 2019


Southeast University in eastern China's Jiangsu province said Thursday that a team has begun to research 6G mobile networks.

You Xiaohu, a professor with the university and the team leader, said they have set sights on the early research and development of 6G mobile networks, based on the 5G technologies.

You said that compared with 5G technologies, 6G will cover a wider range of fields with higher speed and greater security. The early research and development will mainly focus on intelligent mobile communications, massive wireless communications, millimeter wave/submillimeter wave wireless communications, optical wireless communications and broadband satellite mobile communications.

"There's still a long way to go in applying 6G technologies into our daily life. Experts predict that 6G technologies will go into commercial operation by 2030. However, the 6G competition has already begun among many enterprises," You said.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2019-01/04/content_74340211.htm
 
Chinese Experts Showcase 6G Solutions World's First 6G Summit in Finland

XU WEI
DATE : APR 01 2019/SOURCE : YICAI

Chinese Experts Showcase 6G Solutions World's First 6G Summit in Finland
(Yicai Global) April 1 -- The University of Oulu in Finland hosted the world's first sixth-generation wireless network summit last week, at which Chinese companies proposed quite eye-catching solutions.


Experts from China Telecom, Huawei Technologies, ZTE and Tsinghua University participated in the 6G summit held from March 24 to March 26 to showcase China's 6G solutions, Science and Technology Daily reported today, citing He Shihai at the Center for Wireless Communications, University of Oulu.

The University of Oulu is Finland's second-largest college, and its Center for Wireless Communications was the world's first research institution to start 6G research.

Tsinghua University's Prof. Niu Zhisheng proposed that electric vehicles and self-driving cars be used as mobile cloud servers or base stations to establish a wireless network that can be deployed quickly, serving both for autonomous driving and communications between spaces inside and outside a car. This idea is both very creative and attractive, He said.

Huawei's 6G proposal is even more breathtaking. It proposes that i6G should be extended to sea, land, and even underwater areas in addition to higher speeds and a wider spectrum, said Chen Jiangcheng of the Center for Wireless Communications, University of Oulu.

Antennas will play an increasingly important role in 6G. They will become ever smaller with rising communication frequency and each chip potentially having its own antenna, and this will impose higher requirements for materials and processing accuracy. Artificial intelligence will also be instrumental in 6G.

Huawei has considered 6G carefully and has already thought of life applications, it said. It proposed concepts of controlling internet-connected objects by brains as well as using WiFi and base stations to achieve wireless charging.

The company even envisages launching more than 10,000 small low-orbit satellites to realize 6G coverage worldwide at an estimated cost of CNY9.9 billion (USD1.5 billion), He said, adding Huawei plans to build a wireless communication network with a transmission capacity of one terabit per second in 2030.

No clear concepts about 6G exist, He said, adding some plans will be vetoed because they cannot be implemented or their implementation is exorbitant, but answers will come in a few years.

https://www.yicaiglobal.com/news/ch...6g-solutions-world-first-6g-summit-in-finland
 
Chinese phone maker Vivo launches 6G R&D

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/11



Photo: VCG


Vivo, a mobile phone manufacturer headquartered in south China's Guangdong Province, said Tuesday it has launched 6G research and development to cope with new challenges brought by data explosion in the future.

"Although the commercial use of 5G has just started, Vivo has already rolled out layouts for 6G, exploring the next-generation technology ahead of time," said Qin Fei, head of the Vivo Communications Research Institute.

According to Qin, the company's exploration of 6G is still at an early stage, and the institute has set up a specialized team to demonstrate the application scenarios of 6G technology and has participated in several industry-initiated thematic discussions.

Qin said the team would cooperate with domestic and foreign universities for further in-depth research on the technology.

Vivo became the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker in the fourth quarter last year, market research firm Counterpoint said in a report. Data provided by Vivo shows that the number of its network users has reached about 300 million.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1182242.shtml
 
