China 5G News and Developments

Edward Deng: SingleRAN Pro Inspires 5G Era New Business, New Capability, and New Direction

Nov 21, 2018

[London, UK, November 21, 2018] During the Ninth Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Edward Deng, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Huawei SingleRAN Pro Inspires 5G Era New Business, New Capability, and New Direction". Mr. Deng used this opportunity to elaborate upon three key highlights of SingleRAN Pro. First, SingleRAN Pro will enable "Wireless First" for more services, helping operators roll out new business. Second, SingleRAN Pro features new 5G capabilities to offer 10-fold network capacity expansion, 10 dB coverage improvement, and 10 times better user experience. Third, SingleRAN Pro introduces artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify networks. This helps operators to shift away from lowering CAPEX to the new direction of reducing OPEX.



Edward Deng, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivering a keynote speech

SingleRAN Pro Fuels 5G New Business: Unlocking Endless Potential of Cloud X, Air Fiber, and Vertical Industries

For individual users, Cloud X redefines cloud applications, broad pipes, and smart clients. It empowers more 5G eMBB killer applications coming faster, and brings new business models. In the future, high-data-rate, low-latency 5G networks can map cloud applications and cloud computing capabilities to clients, devices can also be significantly simplified. This will accelerate the emergence of innovative user-premise devices and services, such as AR/VR. Users can access all services on screens of all devices anytime, anywhere, such as Cloud PC from mobile devices.

In the home broadband domain, the total number of new WTTx users doubled for three consecutive years. In 2018, the increase in new WTTx users outside China is greater than the increase of all other technologies. It is expected that the total number of WTTx users will surpass that of FTTh in the near future. In the 5G era, Air Fiber will reinvent cloud, pipe, and terminals for WTTx to offer five major benefits. These advantages are fast deployment, fiber-like experience, full-service, flexible data rate on demand, and future-oriented evolution. Thanks to these strengths, Air Fiber is set to help operators discover blue ocean markets for fixed-mobile convergence (FMC).

For vertical industries, 4G C-IoT is ready to takeover 2G or 3G IoT services. 4G C-IoT comes at a similar cost to its 2G and 3G counterparts, while boasting better performance and supporting smooth future-oriented evolution. In terms of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), Huawei unveiled a V2X module and a commercial chip as part of its road side unit (RSU) solution.

Edward Deng remarked that Huawei Wireless X Labs will partner with operators and industry partners to explore a diverse range of new services and business models for individuals, households, and industries. The target is to have new services and related devices ready for commercial use soon when 5G commercial deployment is ready.

SingleRAN Pro Accelerates 5G: 10-Fold Capacity Expansion, 10 dB Coverage Improvement, and 10 Times Better User Experience

Edward Deng stressed that the future target network will be marked by the long-term coexistence of 4G LTE and 5G NR. 2G and 3G will be existence as software and will occupy no or few exclusive network resources. Huawei proposes an "All Bands Go to 5G" network evolution strategy. According to this proposal, LTE networks will firstly serve as full-service, fundamental networks. Then, cutting-edge 5G-like technologies will be continuously introduced to such LTE networks to help boost overall performance. On the other hand, 5G networks will not only operate on C-band or millimeter wave. Instead, sub-3G spectrum will also be able to evolve to 5G, allowing users to benefit from "all bands 5G".

"1+1" simplified sites will be introduced to help generate a 10-fold increase in site capacity. Huawei's latest release of 5G Massive-MIMO AAUs and Blade AAUs allow all bands and all RATs to be supported by "antenna 1+1" and "RF module 1+1" in the most complex case. Meanwhile, a broad series of scenario-based solutions are also available to suit the diverse needs of different countries. In order to ensure that capacity expansion will not be curbed by transport networks, Huawei has launched a new microwave solution to achieve 5G microwave, 5 Gbps transmission data rate, and continued 5G-oriented evolution.

Coverage is improved by 10 dB to achieve "zero fallback" for all services. In order to ensure an enjoyable user experience, services must be hosted on 4G or 5G networks with as few fallbacks as possible. It is quite unfortunate that approximately 20% of global LTE users experience frequent fallbacks to 2G or 3G. Zero fallback requires that C-band 5G networks must have the same coverage as 1800 MHz 4G networks, 1800 MHz 4G networks must have the same coverage as 900 MHz 2G or 3G networks, and rural coverage must reach the level of urban coverage. The coverage gap between 4G and 5G, as well as 2G or 3G and 4G is approximately 10 dB. Huawei offers a series of innovative solutions, such as Massive MIMO, uplink and downlink decoupling, CloudAIRTM 2.0, and RuralStarTM 2.0 to help deliver a 10 dB coverage improvement, to enable co-site co-coverage with much better performance.

SingleRAN Pro Focuses more on new direction of OPEX saving Instead of CAPEX saving: Embarking On a New Path with Simplification in Four Areas

With the introduction of 5G, operators will need to simultaneously manage four generations of networks. The increase in network complexity will translate into higher OPEX, diminishing operators' capabilities for future investment. Therefore, OPEX reduction is quickly becoming operators' primary concern in the new era. Huawei has submitted proposals to introduce AI to simplify sites, reduce the number of RATs, make operation and maintenance (O&M) easier, and minimize energy consumption. The ultimate goal is to reduce OPEX by lowering network complexity.

RAT Simplification: From 2G/3G to 4G/5G, Traditionally industry is always doing addition. To reduce OPEX, Huawei suggests subtraction. When adding one more RAT, 1-2 RATs should be simplified. Operators must consider for 4G/5G evolving when doing 2G and 3G modernization. Huawei recommends a three-step process. First, develop 4G into a full-service fundamental network with the same coverage as 2G and 3G, and achieve zero fallback target. Second, draw new users to 4G and 5G while migrating 2G and 3G users towards higher RATs. Third, close down 2G and 3G when the number of legacy users is low.

Site Simplification: Huawei has launched BladeSite solutions for macro base stations and scenario-based sites. These solutions consist of Blade RRUs, Blade AAUs, Blade BBUs, Blade Power, and Blade Batteries. All modules can be installed outdoors, eliminating the need for equipment rooms or cabinets, and easing the requirements on selecting site locations. Digital Indoor System (DIS) replaces the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is also industry trend of indoor coverage. Compared with a DAS, DIS is manageable, and supports 5G-oriented evolution.

O&M Simplification: Huawei has plans to introduce AI to sites, networks, and clouds to enhance the efficiency, turning more and more manpower to computing power, and enable automation for varied scenarios step by step.

Energy Simplification: Huawei launches the PowerStarTM innovative solution to realize "Bit Drive Watt". AI coupled with Huawei services will enable a shift from single-RAT energy saving to system-level energy scheduling. During the first phase, energy consumption is expected to drop by 10% to 15%. KPIs and energy saving effects can be managed with ease by AI and professional services.

Huawei SingleRAN Pro Helps Operators Embrace the Next Golden Decade

"The past decade has been an exciting time of rapid development and great prosperity for the mobile broadband industry. During the last 10 years, SingleRAN has led the way in terms of mobile innovation," remarked Edward Deng. "Looking ahead to the future, Huawei will work closely with global operators and industry partners for continued dedication and further innovation. Huawei will use SingleRAN Pro to introduce 5G technologies and offer a 10-fold enhancement in network capability. Wireless will be the first choice for an increasing number of services to fuel partners' business success. AI will play an important part to enable a substantial OPEX reduction, turn wireless from good to great, and facilitate the transition from "Everything with Wireless" to "Everything Wireless First". Huawei's ultimate aim is to bring the MBB industry to a new level of advancement and prosperity."

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/11/huawei-edward-deng-singleran-pro-5g-era
 
JT, ZTE ink deal to bring 5G to the Channel Islands

26 Nov 2018

Guernsey
Jersey

JT has announced the signing of an agreement with China’s ZTE to bring 5G technology to the Channel Islands. Under the deal, the two companies will aim to launch a test service during 2019, subject to the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) licensing spectrum. JT aims to roll out incremental improvements as 5G standards solidify and expects to offer a Channel Island-wide service by 2021.

‘This is a key milestone for both ZTE and JT to start the journey of 5G,’commented Kenneth Cao, Managing Director of ZTE UK, adding: ‘5G is an enabler for technology innovation and digital transformation and at ZTE we aim to be a world leader in 5G solution development. As we did through our 4G partnership, ZTE is determined and committed to provide the best possible 5G solution and service to JT and for the Channel Islands.’

https://www.telegeography.com/produ...-ink-deal-to-bring-5g-to-the-channel-islands/
 
Huawei Announces Signing of 22 Commercial Contracts for 5G

Huawei Reaffirms Commitment to 5G Commercialization through Innovation

Nov 21, 2018

[London, UK, November 21, 2018] During a keynote speech delivered at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) in London, Huawei Executive Director and President of Carrier BG Ryan Ding announced that Huawei has signed 22 commercial contracts for 5G. Ding emphasized during his speech that the contracts are a reflection of customers' strong recognition of Huawei's leading 5G end-to-end capabilities and innovative products and solutions.



Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of Carrier BG, delivering a keynote speech during MBBF 2018 in London

During his keynote speech titled "5G is ON, Taking Mobile to New Horizons", Ding noted that 5G is ushering in a new era for ICT and has the potential to increase connection capabilities by ten-fold. 5G will bring unprecedented opportunities to the mobile industry. Release 15 – the first 5G specifications – focuses on enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and will encourage individual users to consume more data, because they can do more with their connections. 5G will provide high bandwidth for households and make WTTx connections the first choice for broadband. It will also enable new capabilities, including massive connections, superfast speeds, and ultra-low latency that will reshape business models and create enormous business value for carriers.

Leading carriers are moving quickly toward 5G commercial deployment, because first movers will benefit first. The development of 5G is picking up speed thanks to two factors. First, major countries are among the first adopters of 5G, and together they represent one-third of the global population – a scale of adoption that is larger than the first waves of commercialization seen in 3G and 4G.

The second enabler of 5G is the device industry. 5G smartphones will be available in 2019, including 5G foldable phones that will create whole new experiences for users. Leading phone makers will launch budget phones (priced around US$100) soon after the commercial roll-out of 5G networks, driving the 5G industry forward.

"Every new generation of network comes with new challenges, and this applies to 5G commercial deployment, too," said Ding. "We take complexity and deliver simplicity. That means we will provide innovative solutions to address challenges in 5G commercialization. Our close collaboration with carriers will help them find the easy way to 5G."

During his speech, Ding introduced Huawei's innovative solutions that can facilitate carriers' 5G commercial deployment. Huawei's highly compact Massive MIMO solution is the world's lightest and smallest AAU and is strong enough to perform reliably even during level-15 typhoons. Given that existing sites are very crowded, Huawei's 1+1 simplified antenna solution can keep sites clean and simple, and reduce rental costs for carriers. Huawei also provides an uplink and downlink decoupling solution that can achieve co-coverage of 4G and 5G C-band, delivering seamless coverage to users. Huawei's innovative 5G power solution and microwave solution help carriers build 5G faster and easier, with lower cost. Huawei is also using AI to help carriers simplify O&M and slash their OPEX.

"Actions speak louder than words", said Ding. "5G is ON. Huawei has earned customer recognition for our leading 5G end-to-end capabilities and innovative products and solutions. So far, we have signed 22 commercial contracts for 5G, and we are working with over 50 carriers on 5G commercial tests. Through heavy investment and continuous innovation, we are committed to helping carriers deploy 5G networks easily, rapidly, and cost-effectively. And we are ready to work with all stakeholders to drive robust development of the 5G industry."

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/11/huawei-22-commercial-contracts-5g
 
CBN to be new player in 5G sector
China Daily, November 29, 2018


The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has greenlighted CBN to build 5G networks, which will allow it to grab a spot in a market long dominated by the nation's big three mobile carriers－China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. [Photo / Xinhua]

China's multi-billion dollar 5G market is shifting from a trio-game into a four-player battleground, after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology allowed China Broadcasting Network Ltd to engage in the construction of a network for the fifth-generation mobile communication technology.

The ministry confirmed to China Daily on Wednesday that it has greenlighted CBN to build 5G networks, which will allow it to grab a spot in a market long dominated by the nation's big three mobile carriers－China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom.

Sources close to the ministry said CBN, the builder and operator of China's cable TV network, is now officially applying for a 5G license and the company has an inherent advantage in 5G, given its abundant spectrum resources.

"Spectrum bands are as important to mobile carriers as land is to property developers. It is crucial to have wide spectrum bands to ensure a good mobile network experience," said the sources who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak about the matter in public.

CBS became China's fourth telecom operator in 2016 after the ministry issued a basic telecom business license to it, permitting the company to operate internet data transmission business and domestic telecommunication infrastructure service business.

But partly because 4G network construction was already well underway in 2016, CBN has, so far, never started offering mobile tele-com services, said Xiang Ligang, CEO of telecoms industry website Cctime.

"The era of 5G will be the real beginning of a four-player battle in China's telecom market," Xiang added.

On Wednesday, shares of companies in China's cable TV network industry surged. Shanghai-listed Shaanxi BC & TV Network skyrocketed by the daily limit of 10 percent to 6.57 yuan (94 cents).

Chinese companies are scrambling to commercialize 5G, a technology that is expected to be at least 10 times faster than 4G and will support superfast movie downloads, the streaming of virtual reality games, and self-driving cars. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are all conducting 5G tests in a string of cities, preparing for large-scale precommercial use next year.

China is expected to have 576 million 5G users by 2025, or more than 40 percent of global consumption, according to a report released by global consultancy EY.


A report by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology also forecast that 5G will drive 6.3 trillion yuan of economic output in the nation by 2030.

Fu Liang, an independent telecom analyst, said CBN's entry into the market is a step to increase competition and promote the "three-network convergence," a State-advocated project aimed at merging telecom, television and internet services into a single network.

"Moreover, telecom businesses will inject a new momentum to CBN, whose cable TV business has suffered a lot from the popularity of internet TVs," Fu said.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2018-11/29/content_74221035.htm
 
As 5G looms, China's already looking at 6G development

The mainland is looking to be one step ahead of everyone else.

BY ZOEY CHONG
NOVEMBER 14, 2018


5G? China's already looking at 6G.

Zhang Wei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
5G is barely ready and yet China already has a plan to develop 6G systems.

The country expects to formally begin research and development works for the sixth generation wireless systems in 2020, state media Securities Times reported this week. It cited Su Xin, leader of a 5G wireless technology working group at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The country expects to roll out 6G services commercially by 2030, according to Su, with conceptual research having begun this year.

6G could reportedly offer transmission speeds over 10 times faster than 5G, and theoretically, download speeds could reach 1TB per second, according to Su. 6G could also bring "revolutionary changes" to wired and wireless network structures by extending services to broader areas and higher altitudes, connecting devices more efficiently.

China isn't alone in exploring 6G. The US, Russia and the EU have also begun conceptual design and research for the systems, according to the publication, and Charter Communications said in February that it's testing 6G services.

https://www.cnet.com/news/as-5g-looms-chinas-already-looking-at-6g-development/
 
ZTE enables first 5G calls in Hainan

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/29



A view of 5G station of ZTE in South China's Hainan Province. Photo: Courtesy of ZTE



China Telecom users in South China's Hainan Province have made their first 5G calls using ZTE equipment, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

ZTE enabled the first 5G call on the island using the 3GPP R15 global standard, kicking off the end-to-end testing scenarios for commercial use, the statement showed.

China's top leadership announced in April plans to develop Hainan into a free trade port. It will also be the country's largest free trade zone that's covered by higher-level opening-up policies, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Hainan has also become a heartland of developing high-quality telecoms networks to meet growing demand from the business and trade sectors. From 2018 to 2020, the local government plans to invest more than 12 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) in the networks, while promoting 5G pre-commercial use in cities and counties in the province, the Hainan Daily reported. Besides the first 5G call, users also tried out video calls based on 5G networks, which can also enable users to make 4K and 8k ultra-high-definition video calls, ZTE noted.

http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1129676.shtml
 
5G and AI to transform China’s short-video sphere

CGTN Published: 2018-12-02


China's short-video network has become one of the most commonly used platforms for online users, according to China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA), with the number of users hitting 594 million – accounting for 74.1 percent of the country's total online users.

Meanwhile, the scale of China's short-video market is expected to increase by 106.1 percent this year, to 11.8 billion yuan (nearly 1.8 billion US dollars).

Experts at the 6th China Internet Audio & Video Convention opine artificial intelligence and the deployment of 5G will further boost this industry's developments.

Already, Migu Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications, has applied its artificial intelligence video editing system to the recent 2018 World Cup.

“The requirement of real-time is very high, with multiple matches ongoing at one time and with multi-cameras positioned. With our AI system we can create a 1- to 2-minutes short videos in seconds,” said Zhou Zhiyin, technical project manager of Migu Video.



Migu Co., Ltd's artificial intelligence video editing system can capture highlights of a full football match – within seconds – into a short 1-2 minutes video.[Photo:CGTN]

These short videos can then be shared on various social media platforms to capture users' attention, he said.

“We've already applied the AI system to football, basketball and other sports programs. Right now we are trying to extend the system to variety programs like music concerts and talk shows,”Zhou told CGTN.

5G to further boost user-experience

Li Yan, senior director in Technical Standards at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited said 5G will drastically change the way users use social media.

“In the 5G era, your speed may be increased by 10 to even 100 times. You only need one click of the video for it to load, there won't be any more waiting time,” Li said.

“Also, with higher bandwidth, 2k or even 4k resolution videos can be played directly on the mobile phone; with higher clarity.



CGTN speaks to Li Yan, senior director in Technical Standards at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited at the 6th China Internet Audio & Video Convention in Chengdu. [Photo:CGTN]

Li brought explained the difference between TV screens and mobile phones, where the latter is more participatory.

“While watching a sports game on TV live, I also turn on my mobile phone at the same time – to watch from a tactical perspective, to re-appreciate what may be a boring game. With this interactive ability of live sports broadcasting, the entire video experience is upgraded,” he explained.

As such, Li said 5G will bring about great changes to the production, editing and distribution of videos. “I believe China will lead world trends in this respect.”

When asked what China can improve on in the field of 5G, Li cited ‘courage.'

“Although we are advanced in innovation application, we still need to increase self-confidence in our underlying technology to move forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ma Siwei, a Professor at the School of EE &CS at Peking University said 5G will spur the emergence of more Chinese short-video companies.

“5G will improve the original transmission, transform what is an originally a poor content to a better user experience. There are already many short-video companies in China booming. There will be more with faster developments in the 5G era,” Ma told CGTN.



CGTN speaks to Ma Siwei, a professor at the School of EE &CS at Peking University at the 6th China Internet Audio & Video Convention in Chengdu.[Photo:CGTN]

Professor Ma added that with the support of 5G, richer information and content can be provided, as far as 4k and 8k video resolutions.

“New industrial applications will be formed, and therein lies great industrial opportunities,” he said.

According to Ernst & Young, China has already started the third phase of 5G technology R&D tests ahead of schedule, as it aims to get pre-commercial 5G products ready; and launch commercial 5G service in 2019 – ahead of its 2020 schedule.

China's short-video sphere has become all the rage – as its 594 million users account for the bulk of China's video or online streaming users of 609 million (as at end June 2018).

Data from CNSA also showed that growth of China's online video users in the first half of 2018 has outpaced that of the country's total online users.

http://chinaplus.cri.cn/news/china/9/20181202/217692.html
 
China issues license for nationwide 5G trial
chinadaily.com.cn, December 7, 2018

China has issued licenses to the country's big three telecom carriers, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, to use low-and medium-band spectrum for nationwide 5G trial network construction, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2018-12/07/content_74250049.htm

@qwerrty

@qwerrty
 
China Mobile will launch 5G smart phone in 2019

China Plus Published: 2018-12-07



The China Mobile Global Partner Conference kicked off on December 6, 2018 in Guangzhou. China Mobile's CEO, Shang Bing, announced at the conference that China Mobile will launch 5G smart phones and the first self-branded batch of mobile devices in the first half of 2019, reports thepaper.cn.



The China Mobile Global Partner Conference attracts visitors from home and abroad, seen here on December 6, 2018 in Gunagzhou, Guangdong Province. [Photo: the papaer]

During the conference, China Mobile unveiled three self-branded products which are the N5 and N5pro mobile phones and its first self-owned branded 5G test device "Forerunner No. 1", which will reportedly provide intelligent 5G access capabilities for a variety of application scenarios.



Forerunner, the first self-branded 5G intelligent device of China Mobile. [Photo: China Mobile]

According to Shang Bing, 2019 is the 5G pre-commercial period, while 2020 will be the year China Mobile puts 5G technology into commercial use on a large scale. With its popularization, 5G will bring broader space in the fields of remote interaction, intelligent transportation, culture and entertainment, etc. It is also expected that 5G applications will also deepen the industry integration and promote total factor productivity.



China Mobile's self-branded smart phone N5. [Photo: China Mobile]

http://chinaplus.cri.cn/news/china/9/20181207/220086.html
 
Xiaomi has presented the 5G version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3!

Xiaomi tends to participate in many special events dedicated to technology, in which they present the world their next devices, and this was what happened in Guangzhou, China, on December 6, 2018. That day, a conference of global partners of China Mobile was taking place, in which, the Chinese giant decided to reveal its 5G version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, becoming one of the first phones to use this technology, because it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon855 chipset, which incorporates the X50 5G modem, so it will reach a maximum speed of 2Gbps.

During this conference, Xiaomi demonstrated online navigation and streaming live videos with the use of 5G.



Xiaomi and its information about 5G at the conference

Also, in this event, Xiaomi gave a high priority to R & D, focusing on the core wirelesstechnologies for the smartphone industry. They also talked about the download speed offered by the LTE technology of the Mi MIX 2, as well as the Mi 6 dual channel Wifi and the Mi 8 GPS, all with the intention of perfecting these technologies. In 2016, Xiaomi created a team of researchers that would mainly focus on perfecting and studying this technology. Thanks to this, the Chinese company leads in this field, since it knows that a high level of design and antennas are required for the proper functioning of this network.

Due to this progress, one year later, in 2017, the Chinese company officially began the design of compatible phones with the 5G network. In September 2018, Xiaomi took the lead in the construction of 5G signaling and data link connections, laying the groundwork for the commercial use of 5G. After this Xiaomi participated in the first round of tests that were made for compatibility with 5G, so it is already prepared for the launch of a 5G mobile, the new version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which, by the way, will be released in Europe as well.



However, this is not the only thing the company has done with this new technology; in July of this year, Xiaomi it signed a strategic alliance with China Mobile to take full advantage of the potential of 5G networks with IoT technology in the creation of new applications. It can be said that the future of this company with this new technology looks great, but we will have to wait for the arrival of this new mobile to be completely sure.

Source: Mi Blog
 
Migu Joins Hands with Shanghai Mobile and Huawei to Complete the World's First Real 4K UHD Live Broadcasting Through 5G Network Slicing

Dec 10, 2018

[Shanghai, China, December 10, 2018] On December 8, the 12th Migu Music Awards were held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. Jay (Zhou Jielun), A Mei (Zhang Huimei), G.E.M. (Deng Ziqi), and other famous Chinese music artists took to the stage. With the collaboration of Migu, China Mobile (Shanghai), and Huawei, this music ceremony successfully implemented the first application of 5G network slicing in global large-scale live broadcasting.

Delivering a Real 4K UHD Experience

The real 4K UHD video has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a frame rate of 50 fps. 4K UHD images are smoother, more lifelike and more naturally deliver an in-person immersive experience to audiences. Such video transmission requires a high bandwidth and low latency. The transmission rate of 5G networks can reach 10-100 times that of 4G networks, to achieve smooth 4K mobile live broadcasting.

Migu's live broadcasting team director said that, "We have implemented E2E 5G+4K live broadcasting for this ceremony, including 4K filming, 4K transcoding, and 4K video streaming over 5G." When the ceremony started, 4K video cameras at the red carpet, main stage, and other locations, uploaded and sent UHD live signals to the Migu videoconferencing cloud data center for production and distribution through a 5G network slice established by Shanghai Mobile and Huawei. At the same time, the first application of 4K live broadcasting was achieved through this E2E network slice. Footage was streamed to an onsite 4K screen to showcase the award ceremony.

Building Dedicated Channels for Live Broadcasting

This live broadcasting uses Huawei's industry-leading E2E 5G network slicing solution, which enables carriers to slice a network into multiple virtual E2E networks on the same hardware infrastructure. Each slice logically isolates the terminals, radio access network (RAN), transport network (TN), and core network (CN) from end to end, to meet the differing requirements of industries in various service scenarios. Taking this ceremony as an example. Shanghai Mobile and Huawei set up 5G network infrastructure and are providing slice services to build dedicated channels that feature ultra-high bandwidths and ultra-low latency: a guaranteed experience for 4K UHD video playback.

5G network slicing has changed the 'one network, best effort' business model of the conventional 3G/4G network. It provides separate logical networks for different industries to meet their requirements in various service scenarios, helping carriers apply 5G networks to these industries. 5G network slicing has successfully verified its use for smart grids, smart ports, and mobile games. It will provide on-demand connection capabilities for various application scenarios.

Qiu Xuefeng, president of Huawei 5G Core, said: "5G will create new industries on an unprecedented scale. As the combining point of network and business, core network will face a radical change of services. Huawei's 5G core network solution can implement on-demand network definition, quick deployment, automated operations, E2E SLA assurance, and capability exposure. Through this collaboration, the E2E technology and service verification of 5G network is carried out in real multimedia business scenario for the first time. This will accelerate the maturity of related technologies and solutions."

Continuously exploring 5G+multimedia application innovation

In 2017, Migu joined hands with China Mobile Research Institute, Huawei, mainstream media, and various universities to set up the 5G Multimedia Innovation Alliance (5MII). This alliance is aiming to innovate multimedia technologies based on 5G mobile networks and formulate relevant standards. Seizing the opportunity provided by this music ceremony, Migu will establish a long-term cooperation with China Mobile and Huawei to continuously explore application innovation in 5G+multimedia, and convert resulting achievements into industry consensus through platforms such as 5MII and 5G Slicing Association (5GSA). This should promote the development of the 5G+multimedia industry.

A representative of Shanghai Mobile said, "The usage of 5G network in various application scenarios will create great changes. China Mobile hopes to implement the concept of 'slicing as a service' to meet the requirements of different application scenarios, and achieve convergence and innovation in industry applications and 5G networks. ”

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/12/migu-china-mobile-4k-uhd-live-broadcasting-5g
 
Game on for Chinese 5G firms

(China Daily) 09:01, December 17, 2018




The generation gap. [Photo by Ma Xuejing/China Daily]

Huge investments, intensive R&D mark the race toward next-gen mobile technology

It's a high-stakes high-tech race.

Billions, maybe, trillions of dollars are up for grabs globally－and Chinese technology companies are vying to scoop up as much of the fifth-generation or 5G mobile telecommunication technology pie as possible, as the D-Day of commercial launch around 2020 nears.

In doing so, they are also seeking the honor of being remembered as the first off the block, in the process generating mirth at times.

On Nov 30, about 10 engineers employed with smartphone maker Oppo and based in China, Japan and the United States made what they claimed is the world's first 5G-enabled cross-continent video call.

Their call was through WeChat, the most popular messaging and social-media app in China. They used Oppo's 5G prototype smartphones to make the 17-minute call under the trial 5G network bandwidth of 100 megabits per second.

A day earlier, Chinese smartphone vendor Vivo demonstrated its 5G prototype handset to the public for trial use in Beijing. Arguably, Vivo's is the first such move in the industry. Using a Vivo device on a trial 5G network, consumers were able to surf the internet.

In the first week of December, Lin Bin, president of Xiaomi Corp, posted a message on Weibo and claimed it could well be "the first Weibo post enabled by 5G network". Lin, of course, used Xiaomi's 5G-ready smartphone.

Chinese smartphone makers' research and development of 5G smartphones is happening at a time when large-scale commercial deployment of 5G networks is one or two years away. Companies are working hard to bring 5G smartphones to the market as soon as possible, with some eyeing the first half of 2019 for the earliest launch.

"They are betting on the new-generation of mobile communication technology to cope with a year-long downward spiral in global smartphone shipments, and more importantly, to prepare for a promising future where 5G devices will enable a slate of new applications," said James Yan, research director at Counterpoint Technology Market Research."5G is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for smartphone makers."

The next-gen data tech will be at least 10 times faster than 4G and will support superfast movie downloads. Downloading an 8-gigabyte content might take no more than a few seconds, said experts.

5G also has the potential to radically alter how the world's best smartphones are used every day.

"Think augmented reality (computer graphics merging with the real world, such as fighting against a 3-D-dinasour in users' living room), virtual reality, improved streaming resolutions, holographic displays, enhanced power and next-gen cloud computing," said Nicole Peng, senior director of market research company Canalys.

Though some of these initial applications are possible in 4G, "it is 5G that is going to be a significant jump forward for phones because only with the latter's higher bandwidth that these applications can be more sophisticated and adopted by most consumers, delivering real amazing impact," Peng said.

The mounting enthusiasm for 5G handsets came as the global smartphone industry has been on the decline for six straight quarters due to market saturation.

In the third quarter of 2018, worldwide smartphone shipments fell by 3 percent year-on-year to 386.9 million units, data from the Counterpoint Technology Market Research showed.

But the advent of 5G smartphones is expected to inject new vitality into the sector. According to a report by the Counterpoint, global 5G smartphone shipments are expected to reach 108.2 million units in 2021, up an estimated 255 percent year-onyear, partially offsetting the continued shrinking of 4G handset volumes.

To pounce on the promising opportunities. Chinese smartphone makers including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Lenovo, OnePlus, and ZTE Corp are all aiming to launch 5G smartphones in 2019. They are accelerating relevant R&D efforts.

Walter Ji, president of Huawei's Western European Consumer Business Group, said in an interview with the telecom website T3 in July that the company will bring 5G smartphones into the market either in its P series models in March 2019 or in its Mate series in September 2019.

"Now, the size of the (5G) chipset is not small enough to be used, to be integrated in a smartphone," Ji said, adding (5G would feature) "if not in the P30, then for sure in the Mate series next September".

The world's second-largest smartphone vendor－only Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is ahead of Huawei－invested $15 billion to $20 billion in R&D this year. It first beat Apple Inc in terms of smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2018 and maintained its lead in the third quarter.

"Huawei's edge lies in its full 5G-product lineup, including chips, telecom equipment and smartphones. Unlike its rivals which rely on Qualcomm Inc for 5G chipsets, Huawei's ability to develop in-house 5G chipsets gives it an obvious upper hand," said Xiang Ligang, CEO of telecoms industry website Cctime.

Chen Mingyong, CEO of Oppo, said in November that "5G is a trend that we must catch. In addition to being among the first batch of players to unveil 5G smartphones, Oppo will step up the exploration of application scenarios of next-gen devices, which will ultimately play a role in deciding the true value of the superfast technology".

According to him, the company will up its R&D investment to 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) next year from 4 billion yuan this year. As of September, Oppo filed about 22,712 patent applications, with artificial intelligence patents exceeding 300.

Despite heavy investments by smartphone vendors, 5G growth in the early commercial phase is expected to be low due to several factors, said some analysts.

"There are still forward-looking 5G standards that are unconfirmed, creating uncertainty around product and service opportunities. We also expect 5G chips to have a higher price point which will initially drive the cost of devices up. 5G capable devices will be premium only in the beginning," said Tom Kang, research director of Counterpoint, in an industry report.

But once better 5G business cases and infrastructure are established, the smartphone market will begin seeing higher sales overall with more contribution from 5G smartphones, Kang said.

http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/1217/c90000-9529077.html
 
