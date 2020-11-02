China 5G Base Station Tops The Rest of World Combined

November 12 2020Beijing (PingWest)- China has built around 700,000 5G base stations so far this year, the number is more than twice the number of 5G base stations outside China, said China’s Ministry of Industry and Information technology vice-minister Liu Liuhong.However, Liu didn’t reveal the specific number of 5G base stations built by other countries.Previously, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has revealed that the number of 5G station built in China reached 600,000 as of September 30, which is the whole year target but the country finished it in just ten months.Meanwhile, the spokesman of MIIT also said roughly 500,000 of total 690,000 5G stations were built in this year, representing the big efforts that China has put on building 5G infrastructure.According to Liu, more than 180 million devices are currently operating on the 5G network, with more than 160 million people so far connected to 5G for various application such as ultra-high definition video, school and company projects and online games.