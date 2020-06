It will never be official. They are testing waters of public opinion. Already their forum are full of crying and wailing. Local Tibet police guy wrote 5 dead and was immediately threatened.

Another guy said 9 dead. All Chinese.

People are now questioning why India can hold open funerals and we have to hide ?

Also why the soldier deaths are being hidden, they are not spies ?

Interesting reading. I have given links to the Chinese internal forums before. You can read.

The 47 is just a lollipop as people are calling for blood. After 67 first Chinese deaths at hands of India.

Though the vietnamese and Americans have shown quite a few Chinese the way to athiest heaven in the meantime.

