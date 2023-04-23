What's new

Chin and taiwan are actually on the same team

China actually doesnt even care much about taiwan and has huge economic trades with taiwan. In fact relations are generally good but a sinking american empire is doing its best to stoke tensions and push taiwan / give weapons to taiwan to goad china into a response.

Taiwan and china know america days are demographically and economically limited and they both know america trying to push and prod taiwan to get a response from china. China and taiwan actually know americas game and its last ditch attempt of trying to start a war before america turns into a black/brown country with astronomical debt.

China and taiwan will both keep playing the game while america thinks they are actually doing something. America cant even goad north korea or iran into war its low IQ is seriously overmatched trying to stir sh1t with china but a quickly sinking empire got to do all it can to stir sh1t up.
 

