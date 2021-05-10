CHILLING CHANT FROM PALESTINE TO MUSLIM WORLD #Shorts

Azadkashmir
Nov 10, 2012
Unfortunately participation of Pakistan would mean annihilation of whole region. We can't take such a drastic step unless we're ready to sacrifice lives of 200 million pakistanis
It's amazing that so many people rushed from around the world to fight for Daesh, but no one is doing so for Palestine...how tragic is that.
if nation has the will even if it is wiped out then the question shall we?
Those who joined daesh were truly lowest of the low.It's amazing that so many people rushed from around the world to fight for Daesh, but no one is doing so for Palestine...how tragic is that.
it is unlike india who sucks up to Rothschild state israel yes the very same ppl who enslaved the Indian subcontinent. east india company.
Pakistan might have honourable people but their government is in bed with the US establishment. Any move by Pakistan might result in harsh sanctions.. Pakistan can not survive that.
I don't give a flying frigg about these turds many of whom are Christians. But seeing you do. Are you off to join the resistence or stay chilled in the kingdom that gave birth to Israel?pakistan got called out
Well they support India during wars, Covid, agriculture,health,space etcit is unlike india who sucks up to Rothschild state israel yes the very same ppl who enslaved the Indian subcontinent. east india company.
shut up you weak hearted boy. there are many ways to respond. it doesnt have to be military response it can be monetary we can print our own currency.
those that support india are zioninst Muslim leaders or weak. dont forget your ancestors enslaved by these Rothschild group.Well they support India during wars, Covid, agriculture,health,space etc
Besides we were not the ones who
Palestinians are calling out.
We are not Muslims,It's your holy site. ..
You should answer them.
Yes or No.
Says the racist who wishes harm on poor Pakistanis and is an ardent supporter of isreal
Its not your call hindu ..just go and save ppl dying of oxygen in your gangamata.