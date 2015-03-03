Chill Bangladesh Thread

This thread is for Bangladeshi members who wants asks simple questions like "who's the guy in your avatar, which city do you live in, which team do you support". We can also talk about Bangladeshi Culture, TV shows, Domestic news.



If you want to ask a off-topic question like the ones as i mentioned above while you are discussing in a specific topic, do it here by mentioning. Thus we won't be polluting our threads.



For language; We can use Bangla but we'll also have to use English to inform non-Baengali members.

