Hi guys,because I have a little hobby with planting chili peppers I ust wanted to share and ask if there are some others with this little hobby:as introduction lets descripe my hobbymostly I do this not because I love to eat it but I love to grow them up and see the results my family is benefitting from my hobby..so I am growing peppers in buckets because I think its the best way to have control over the plant.. and the sand in our garden is like the sand on a beach or in the deasert if you know what I mean (just black in color)here in germany I have to begin in the end of february and put the plants outside in the middle of may (until no frost can happen anymore)..it mostly begins this way:and ends up like this:I have tried some different chili types likeone of my favorite trees!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!a good hot pepper with fruity aroma need time to develop the paina much worser hot pepper but with only chili aroma very robustgood robustdid not give much chili and I disliked it because the spicy element of this one punched me in the tongue after one sec! BAMdid not give muchperfect some had been 30cm long lots of chilisits okits oik nothing special but give some more chilisdifferent sweet variants de Arbol tonnes of peppers de arbol this one did not grow high but had also many peppers habanero orange very hot and fruity love it! but hard to consume doe to it spicyness habanero brown robust strong plants with lots of hot peppers.. no this is not paprika (sweet snack peppers) this are Habanero orange peppers from 0-10 (10= hottest) it shout be about 10 10+ habanero brown looks like chocolate but it hurts like eating hot coals ok spometimes I got panic because its not easy to plant them inhouse sometimes I need artificial light plz no commont on this one I just put these lights there without any effort (yes ZERO efforts) to make it professionalso again my favorit types are de Arbol , joes long cayenne and habanero orangenow I am searching for not such hot pain peppers and I am trying out some habanero types with less spiciness while that I want to replace habanero orange with a scotch bonnet typeso are the some Hobby gardeners who also love to plant peppers?