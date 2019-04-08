Hi guys,
because I have a little hobby with planting chili peppers I ust wanted to share and ask if there are some others with this little hobby:
as introduction lets descripe my hobby
mostly I do this not because I love to eat it but I love to grow them up and see the results my family is benefitting from my hobby..
so I am growing peppers in buckets because I think its the best way to have control over the plant.. and the sand in our garden is like the sand on a beach or in the deasert if you know what I mean (just black in color)
here in germany I have to begin in the end of february and put the plants outside in the middle of may (until no frost can happen anymore)..
it mostly begins this way:
and ends up like this:
I have tried some different chili types like
de Arbaol one of my favorite trees!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Habanero orange a good hot pepper with fruity aroma need time to develop the pain
Habanero brown a much worser hot pepper but with only chili aroma very robust
Fatalii good robust
Bishops crown did not give much chili and I disliked it because the spicy element of this one punched me in the tongue after one sec! BAM
Rocoto did not give much
Joes long cayenne perfect some had been 30cm long lots of chilis
Jalapenos its ok
Serrano its oik nothing special but give some more chilis
different sweet variants
de Arbol tonnes of peppers
de arbol this one did not grow high but had also many peppers
habanero orange very hot and fruity love it! but hard to consume doe to it spicyness
habanero brown robust strong plants with lots of hot peppers..
no this is not paprika (sweet snack peppers) this are Habanero orange peppers from 0-10 (10= hottest) it shout be about 10
10+ habanero brown looks like chocolate but it hurts like eating hot coals
ok spometimes I got panic because its not easy to plant them inhouse sometimes I need artificial light plz no commont on this one I just put these lights there without any effort (yes ZERO efforts) to make it professional
so again my favorit types are de Arbol , joes long cayenne and habanero orange
now I am searching for not such hot pain peppers and I am trying out some habanero types with less spiciness while that I want to replace habanero orange with a scotch bonnet type
so are the some Hobby gardeners who also love to plant peppers?
