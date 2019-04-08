What's new

Timur

Timur

Hi guys,

because I have a little hobby with planting chili peppers I ust wanted to share and ask if there are some others with this little hobby:

as introduction lets descripe my hobby

mostly I do this not because I love to eat it but I love to grow them up and see the results my family is benefitting from my hobby..

so I am growing peppers in buckets because I think its the best way to have control over the plant.. and the sand in our garden is like the sand on a beach or in the deasert if you know what I mean (just black in color)

here in germany I have to begin in the end of february and put the plants outside in the middle of may (until no frost can happen anymore)..

it mostly begins this way:
1.jpg

and ends up like this:
IMG_20180823_165021.jpg



I have tried some different chili types like

de Arbaol one of my favorite trees!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Habanero orange a good hot pepper with fruity aroma need time to develop the pain
Habanero brown a much worser hot pepper but with only chili aroma very robust
Fatalii good robust
Bishops crown did not give much chili and I disliked it because the spicy element of this one punched me in the tongue after one sec! BAM
Rocoto did not give much
Joes long cayenne perfect some had been 30cm long lots of chilis
Jalapenos its ok
Serrano its oik nothing special but give some more chilis
different sweet variants

DSC_0627.JPG de Arbol tonnes of peppers :)
IMG_20180927_165211.jpg de arbol this one did not grow high but had also many peppers


DSC_0639.JPG habanero orange very hot and fruity love it! but hard to consume doe to it spicyness :(

IMG_20180920_130017.jpg habanero brown robust strong plants with lots of hot peppers..

DSC_0694.JPG no this is not paprika (sweet snack peppers) this are Habanero orange peppers from 0-10 (10= hottest) it shout be about 10


IMG_20180918_124030.jpg 10+ habanero brown looks like chocolate but it hurts like eating hot coals :D

DSC_1042.JPG ok spometimes I got panic because its not easy to plant them inhouse sometimes I need artificial light plz no commont on this one I just put these lights there without any effort (yes ZERO efforts) to make it professional :D

so again my favorit types are de Arbol , joes long cayenne and habanero orange

now I am searching for not such hot pain peppers and I am trying out some habanero types with less spiciness while that I want to replace habanero orange with a scotch bonnet type :)

so are the some Hobby gardeners who also love to plant peppers? :)
 
I share your enthusiasm for growing peppers.

I haven't done so in awhile due to being busy/lazy.

But I can identify with the joy you are describing in growing them.

Also, so many varieties and variability in heat depending on weather conditions.

All in all very fascinating.
 
Grow periperi. Great taste and perfect for blending into a paste and using for peri-peri chicken.
there are a few cultivars - kalahari/south africa-natal/zimbabwean/Moz.
fool proof; in winter, you can bring it indoor and it keeps for 4 years and lots and lots of pods produced.

Who needs love potion no 5; when you have peri-peri.
 
which weather conditions needed?
 
very simple.

In a plastic box - just put in a good potting soil. put seeds around 3 cm apart. put the box in a window - i assume you are germinating in Feb in northern climates. In 2 weeks the seedlings come up and grow very fast. I will send you photo of one of my plants - i have around 40 outside.

Once you have 16c+, you can move it outside and it needs full sunshine and in a few weeks more it will start to produce flowers and pods thereafter; in a few months you get around a few hundred; i let them ripen and then harvest them to dry.
 
Thx bro
Think about being annexed for almost 80 yrs, unable to practice your religion, visit your turkish family, speaking turkish in public, at the same time, iran oppressing southern az... Sad what is happening and happend to turks back then and still nowadays...
But back to topic...
I love, I love hot meals
Absolutely. I know what you mean. I found at least Uzbeks, Tajiks, Georgians and Armenians were more stronger in their culture vs Azeris.

I will give you receipe for peri-peri chicken for braai --- this is word we refer to open fire grilling

cut up full chicken; make sure keep the skin on. Score the leg and thigh.

Marinate:
1. Vinegar - white is great, but i mix or switch with Red or Apple Cider. It changes everything. You can even add 1 lemon squeezed - 70vinegar/30 lemon ratio.
1 cup.
2. 4 tablespoons of oil
3. 2 teaspoons of fresh crushed garlic or garlic powder.
4. 2 teaspoons of sea salt.
5. 1 teaspoon of oregano
6. 1 tablespoon of coriander powder
7. 2 tablespoons of peri-peri powder or if you do not have; use hot cayenne pepper
8. 2 tablespoons of paprika powder.

Mix the marinade; put the chicken pieces and make sure it is mixed well.
Leave for a couple of hours.

On hot charcoal or gas grill, put these on and keep using a brush using the marinade left behind to ensure it does not dry up and keep adding more flavour.

You will never eat any other chicken after this receipe. :)
 
thank you very much brother!
 
