Pakistan Pine Nuts Production in 2017 - 2018 is Expected to be around 3,500 - 3,700 Metric Tons Excluding 300 Metric Tons Carry Forward Stocks Year 2016-2017.

Hence Bringing the Total Availability of Pine Nuts from

Pakistan up-to 4,000 Metric Tons for Year 2017-2018

Pakistan Pine Nuts Production in 2016 – 2017 – 3,400 Metric Tons

Pakistan Pine Nuts Production in 2015 – 2016 – 3,200 Metric Tons