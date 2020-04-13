What's new

Chile’s new president is a win for Iran - comment

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-689911

Usual precautions advised as with any zionist-authored piece, but significant nonetheless.

In other news, President Ortega of Nicaragua was reelected and Mohsen Rezai, now adviser to President Raisi, went to congratulate him.

www.tehrantimes.com

Mohsen Rezaei: Iran-Nicaragua cooperation is ‘a slap in the face of U.S.’

TEHRAN— Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, met on Monday with Nicaraguan minister of economy and finance, minister of mines, and the senior assistant to the president for trade, promotion of investment and international cooperation, as well as the managers of the...
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
 
