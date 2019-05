The Chilean Navy is set to finalise the procurement of two Adelaide-class frigates by the end of May.HMASand HMAS, built in Australia in the early 1990s, would be acquired as a stop-gap measure to replace two of three Dutch- and British-built frigates currently in service in Chile.andunderwent an extensive upgrade during the last decade, being fitted with new combat management systems and anti-aircraft, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface vessel systems. They can launch both RIM-66 Standard (SM-2MR) medium-range surface-to-air missiles and RIM-162 ESSM missiles for long- and medium-range air defence, as well as RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles.To read the full article, Client Login (105 of 354 words)