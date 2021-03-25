Local analysts believe WOM is likely to select Huawei as an equipment provider for its 5G build-out, and while it has neither confirmed nor denied speculation, Gidi noted that all licence holders could “make their commercial decisions freely provided the [cybersecurity] technical standards are respected.”
Sources: LightReading.com, DevelopingTelecoms.com, Reuters
Chile opens the door to Huawei 5G bidding
