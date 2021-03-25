Chile opens the door to Huawei 5G bidding Hoping to lure the investment of Amazon and other companies, Chile is choosing an aggressive, vendor-neutral approach to its 5G expansion, which will place it significantly ahead of other Latin Ame…

Local analysts believe WOM is likely to select Huawei as an equipment provider for its 5G build-out, and while it has neither confirmed nor denied speculation, Gidi noted that all licence holders could “make their commercial decisions freely provided the [cybersecurity] technical standards are respected.”