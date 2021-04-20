Chile has one of the world's best vaccination rates. Covid is surging there anyway A recent surge in coronavirus infections in Chile has sparked concern beyond its borders.

Chile has endured a sharp uptick in Covid infections in recent weeks, even with its world-renowned vaccine rollout and strict lockdowns in place.

A study published by the University of Chile earlier this month reported that CoronaVac was 56.5% effective two weeks after the second doses were administered in the country. Crucially, however, they also reported that one dose was only 3% effective.

“I cannot stress this enough — for most countries, vaccines are not going to stop this wave of the pandemic,” Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, said during a weekly press briefing on Wednesday.

What has gone wrong?

Passengers in protective suits against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, queue at counters at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago on April 1, 2021, after Chile announced it will close its borders in April as of Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. MARTIN BERNETTI | AFP | Getty Images

An ambulance leaves the Carlos Van Buren Hospital, which is overwhelmed by the large number of Covid-19 positive cases, in Valparaiso, Chile on April 6, 2021.

JAVIER TORRES | AFP | Getty Images

‘Comprehensive strategies’