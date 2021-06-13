What's new

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

Baby Leone

Since his son was diagnosed with HIV during a mass outbreak in Pakistan among babies and children, hard-up Shahzado Shar has often been forced to choose between food and medicine.

His five-year-old was one of hundreds who tested positive in 2019 after a whistleblower doctor uncovered a scandal involving the re-use of needles in southern Sindh province.

The number of patients quickly swelled and two years later the figure stands at more than 1,500, according to data from the provincial health ministry.

Pakistan's largest HIV testing and treatment centre was established in the rural town of Ratodero in the wake of the disaster, dishing out life saving anti-retroviral drugs.

But affected families must cover further costs arising from the illness themselves.

“They tell us to go for further tests in private hospitals, but we don't have sufficient money,” Shar told AFP, describing how his son continues to suffer from regular fever, abdominal and kidney pain.

Around 30 other children are also HIV positive in their small village of Subhani Shar, just a few kilometres from Ratodero.

Public hospitals, located largely in cities, are often chaotic and inefficient, leaving rural families to rely on private clinics they can seldom afford and which are often stuffed with unlicensed doctors.

At least 50 children have died since they were diagnosed, said paediatric specialist Fatima Mir, from Aga Khan University in Karachi, who has analysed the data — though she had expected the number to be higher given the malnutrition and poverty among families in the area.

Authorities blamed a single physician — a popular child specialist in Ratodero — for causing the outbreak.

Muzaffar Ghangro is currently out on bail, with court hearings repeatedly pushed back, much to the anger of many families.

He denies the charges laid against him, saying other doctors have pinned the outbreak on him because of his successful practice.

'Ruthless' malpractice
Poor infection control is rife across the country, where doctors often reuse equipment to cut costs — out of necessity or greed.

The doctor who first exposed Sindh's dirty needle scandal says little has changed since 2019.

“Things are as bad as they were at the time of the outbreak,” said whistleblower Imran Akbar Arbani, who called malpractice in the country “ruthless”.

Arbani took his data on the outbreak to local media after discovering an alarming number of babies with HIV in Ratodero, where he has a private clinic.

He said authorities were quick to react at the time, but that discipline has since slipped.

“In the first three months, quacks and unauthorised medical practitioners were banned and their clinics were sealed, but they obtained clearance later on,” he said.

Rafiq Khanani, a doctor and the president of the Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan, said regulations were ineffective or routinely ignored.

“The regulatory departments exist only on documents and in offices [...] practically, they are ineffective.”

In the wake of the scandal, the government banned the import of conventional syringes, insisting only on single-use auto-lock needles which cannot be redeployed.

But a Sindh health official who did not want to be named told AFP that many doctors were circumventing the ban and still buying the cheaper models.

'We are doomed'
At Ratodero's HIV testing and treatment centre, patients sit facing a television screen churning out healthcare advice in the local Sindhi language.

A frail 20-year-old man sits silently with his father, waiting for the results of the rapid HIV test.

Paediatric specialist Fatima Mir said successful mass testing helped to identify victims of the crisis and slow down onward transmissions.

But Pakistan now has to go beyond the vital antiretrovirals and offer more rounded care to patients, Ayesha Isani Majeed, the head of the government's National AIDS Control Programme, told AFP.

As the sun sets in Subhani Shar, a mother sits with her daughter draped across her lap, suffering another bout of fever.

Hakima Shar says she sometimes forgets to administer the drugs — which can control the virus and help prevent onward transmission — to her four-year-old, who often refuses to take them.

“We are very poor [...] I wake up with the sun and start working, so who else will give her the medicine regularly?” said the 25-year-old mother, who has also contracted the virus.

Many families had never heard of HIV, but now it dominates their lives.

“The government doesn't provide us with antibiotics or multivitamins and we can't afford to buy them ourselves,” she said. “We are doomed.“

If not for ppp there would have been any other guy/party responsible for this perpetual cycle of misery and pathetic state of national affairs. Pakistanis please do away with riba and honour the Covenant ! Only a fool gonna expect Allah's mercy and blessings by economically strangulating the poor . Heavens have imposed a war on us which we can never win.
 
It's always PPP and Sindh again. The worst thing is nobody responsible will be held to account. When the Chinese had their baby formula scandal they executed people, as well as handed out life sentences and this was considered a cover-up.

Every single person involved in the processes, no matter what level of influence they had, if they had any knowledge of what was happening and let it go on - should be shot dead.
 
nahtanbob

313ghazi said:
It's always PPP and Sindh again. The worst thing is nobody responsible will be held to account. When the Chinese had their baby formula scandal they executed people, as well as handed out life sentences and this was considered a cover-up.

Every single person involved in the processes, no matter what level of influence they had, if they had any knowledge of what was happening and let it go on - should be shot dead.
Why are you blaming a political party when the culprits are doctors and medical personnel ?
 
I hope the parents of these kids will be able to find peace in knowing that their province is ruled by a Feudal lord who not only speaks good English but was also educated in Oxford and supports progressives like Gay Lesbos ,ethno-fascists, Aurat marchers and other afflictions.
 
Salaam

nahtanbob said:
Why are you blaming a political party when the culprits are doctors and medical personnel ?
My guess is because that party has been in power in that province for a long time. It happened under their rule. What is also alarming is that once it came to light, no one was seriously punished and as per the article, the culprits are free to do as they were previously.
 
nahtanbob said:
Why are you blaming a political party when the culprits are doctors and medical personnel ?
Do you think these people would do anything like this without political patronage? Crime in Pakistan is a perfect example of trickle down economics at play - but in reverse.

The medical staff will have been involved, the hospital management will have been involved, someone will have been billing for new needles and not actually buying them. That money will have been sent to this someone or withdrawn from an account rather than going to suppliers, so finance guys will have been involved as well as their management. This won't have been the only criminal activity happening at these places, it will have been 1 scam amongst many.

All this would have arisen suspicion so to avoid being prosecuted the local police will be getting a slice. The hospital staff won't be approaching the police of course as that puts the police in a position of power and they'll end up being bent over for a lot more than they were offering - so a local political leader would have been getting a slice to manage the whole process. The local political leader would have been kicking back up to his political boss - all the way to the top, mafia style.

I know this for a fact because this is exactly how AJK police and PPP in AJK work. I know people personally in both the political party and the police force and they have often told stories around this. People in our country pay to get government jobs or to get political tickets. They know they can run these scams to earn money and they'll have to kick some back up for the privilege of having the position and the opportunity to run such scams.

It's instrinsic to society. I know a story of a local political personality who ran for election and lost. The next few years he started to pay the police chief to instruct the police patrols to stop and harrass for bribes certain cars. The police would do so, sometimes arresting people, or seizing cars under false pretences. They'd then ring him who'd show up at the station and the instruct the police very publicly to let his people go, giving it the big man act. The police would then take a little money from the people and release them.

He built a reputation for himself as someone with influence, a man who gets stuff done. Next election cycle he won the election. This is how politics in our country works. In my village there is a govt hospital, a pharmacy - all that exist on paper alone. Some dead people are taking a salary - all thanks to PPP in AJK.
 
IbnAbdullah said:

Salaam
Salaam




My guess is because that party has been in power in that province for a long time. It happened under their rule. What is also alarming is that once it came to light, no one was seriously punished and as per the article, the culprits are free to do as they were previously.
If you are a doctor and you do not care about your patients no political party can save you. I am not a medical expert here. I am assuming boiling a used needle in water for 20 minutes will disinfect the needles. that seems like a cheap solution to the problem.

I am sick at the callous nature of the doctors :( :(
 
313ghazi said:
Do you think these people would do anything like this without political patronage? Crime in Pakistan is a perfect example of trickle down economics at play - but in reverse.

The medical staff will have been involved, the hospital management will have been involved, someone will have been billing for new needles and not actually buying them. That money will have been sent to this someone or withdrawn from an account rather than going to suppliers, so finance guys will have been involved as well as their management. This won't have been the only criminal activity happening at these places, it will have been 1 scam amongst many.
I get the idea behind the scam. but nothing stops the doctors from sterilizing the needles
 
nahtanbob said:
I get the idea behind the scam. but nothing stops the doctors from sterilizing the needles
In a province where children and babies die due to lack of clean drinking water you are showing concern for sterilized needles? First familiarise yourself with the ground realities. This is the most impovrished province of Pakistan hands down. People in this region willingly vote for thugs and fuedals who imprison their children. For generations fuedal landlords have imprisoned poor Sindhis on their land. The common man in this region doesn't know the difference between right and wrong. He doesn't even know what exploitation means. There are no schools and health facilities.

These people only live for one purpose. That is PPP. They worship PPP. Look it up.
 
Dalit said:
Sindh, again. Keep voting for India's favorite candidate Bilawal and keep paying for your sins.
Poor Kisans and Haris, cannot vote for anyone except for the wadera chosen PPP candidate, all the poor farmers cannot vote for the person of their liking. Was reading waderas keep the CNIC card of them as well and just pay a barely livable amount of food to them, no cash was given(one of the Sindhi Masi told me).

So Sindh needed a real land reform, south Punjab too.
 
