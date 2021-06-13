Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

nahtanbob said: Why are you blaming a political party when the culprits are doctors and medical personnel ? Click to expand...

Do you think these people would do anything like this without political patronage? Crime in Pakistan is a perfect example of trickle down economics at play - but in reverse.The medical staff will have been involved, the hospital management will have been involved, someone will have been billing for new needles and not actually buying them. That money will have been sent to this someone or withdrawn from an account rather than going to suppliers, so finance guys will have been involved as well as their management. This won't have been the only criminal activity happening at these places, it will have been 1 scam amongst many.All this would have arisen suspicion so to avoid being prosecuted the local police will be getting a slice. The hospital staff won't be approaching the police of course as that puts the police in a position of power and they'll end up being bent over for a lot more than they were offering - so a local political leader would have been getting a slice to manage the whole process. The local political leader would have been kicking back up to his political boss - all the way to the top, mafia style.I know this for a fact because this is exactly how AJK police and PPP in AJK work. I know people personally in both the political party and the police force and they have often told stories around this. People in our country pay to get government jobs or to get political tickets. They know they can run these scams to earn money and they'll have to kick some back up for the privilege of having the position and the opportunity to run such scams.It's instrinsic to society. I know a story of a local political personality who ran for election and lost. The next few years he started to pay the police chief to instruct the police patrols to stop and harrass for bribes certain cars. The police would do so, sometimes arresting people, or seizing cars under false pretences. They'd then ring him who'd show up at the station and the instruct the police very publicly to let his people go, giving it the big man act. The police would then take a little money from the people and release them.He built a reputation for himself as someone with influence, a man who gets stuff done. Next election cycle he won the election. This is how politics in our country works. In my village there is a govt hospital, a pharmacy - all that exist on paper alone. Some dead people are taking a salary - all thanks to PPP in AJK.