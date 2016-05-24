Children of the Indus

First, the so-called Indian themes - I took dance forms as an example - are hardly universal; no others resemble these. Other forms yield to the same logic; if we take Indian music, there is greater similarity between different regional variations of Indian music, than between them and other musical types. There are exceptions here; the dances and the music of the Tibeto-Burmese do not resemble any others in the sub-continent.



Second, the apparent segregation of the Indus from all the others is rubbish. The Harappans did not spread their culture within the Indus River system alone, they went outside, all the way to the upper reaches of the Ganga-Yamuna system and the lower reaches of the Narmada River system. So, too, the Rig Vedics; their original extent was smaller than the Indus River itself, and it is more and more clear that the OOI theory is not well founded, so the incursion of the language speakers from elsewhere is a given. And their expansion thereafter, or rather, the expansion of the language, shows clearly that their presence in the Indus River system was an episode.



The Achaemenids are an exception again, as they had the Indus more or less as a boundary. Others mentioned by both of us are not exceptions.



The Indo-Greeks ruled originally from Balkh, which by no stretch of the imagination is based on the Indus River; at best, it can be said that part of the Indus River basin was under these kingdoms, as were parts of eastern Punjab, the Gangetic Doab and Rajasthan and Gujarat. You might care to remember that the divided small portion of the original kingdom, the part that was Indo-Greek or Graeco-Indian, ruled from the upper reaches of the hill country that debouched from the Hindu Kush, and went on to Mathura. Trying to deny the eastern bits and putting away any reference other than to the present-day territories of Pakistan only forces us to contemplate Aitzaz Ahsun's original reason for creating the Indus Man - his otherwise inability to explain the need for Pakistan to the British lady who stripped away his pretensions.



I can go on for quite some time.

